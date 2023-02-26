Twelve days ago the Michigan men’s basketball team went scoreless in the final five minutes of play, subsequently falling to Wisconsin. On Sunday, the Wolverines had an opportunity to prove their offensive capabilities as they faced the Badgers for a second time.

And that’s exactly what Michigan (17-12 overall, 11-7 Big Ten) did, beating Wisconsin (16-12, 8-10), 87-79 in overtime. The Wolverines displayed that the closing minutes in Madison weren’t a true representation.

After flashing a succinct offense in the opening minutes, Michigan once again found itself in a scoring drought, going without a single point for 4:38.

But unlike in their first meeting, Michigan didn’t succumb to its offensive woes and instead fought back.

And when junior center Hunter Dickinson stepped up, Michigan began to truly take control. As Dickinson sank his third straight bucket, giving the Wolverines the lead, he violently waved his arms to get the Crisler crowd on its feet. Michigan found its groove.

That offensive success carried over to the defensive end as well. After Wisconsin’s hot start, its shooting turned ice cold. The Wolverines, on the other hand, put their foot on the glass, going 8-for-9 to end the half with a 19-7 run.

Michigan couldn’t capitalize on that and carry the momentum into the second half, though.

Similarly to the start of the game, the Wolverines’ offense looked lethargic while the Badgers’ thrived early in the second half. To make matters worse, Michigan racked up five turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the half. Wisconsin took full advantage of that, scoring 11 points off the Wolverines’ mistakes.

In Madison, Michigan held the Badgers without a field goal for the final 10 minutes of play. But in the second meeting, the Wolverines’ defense couldn’t string defensive stops together down the stretch. That allowed Wisconsin to work its way back and build momentum.

With its defense unable to hold down the fort, the Wolverines needed their offense to wake up like it did in the first half, but they kept hitting the snooze button instead.

Although it didn’t rise up in the same way as it did in the first half, Michigan hit the buckets it needed — something it couldn’t do in its first meeting with the Badgers.

As sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin sunk a contested mid-range jumper to regain the lead with 30 seconds left in play, it seemed like the Wolverines would sneak away with a win. But as it did all throughout the second half, Wisconsin had an answer. Guard Connor Essegian wasted no time taking the lead back.

Just like so many times this season, Michigan had an opportunity to save the game in the final seconds of play, down three.

And this time, it took advantage. With no time left on the clock, Dickinson hit a last ditch effort 3-point heave, sending the game to overtime.

For the first three minutes of overtime, the Wolverines and Badgers exchanged buckets, neither team able to pull ahead. But consecutive scores from Bufkin and Dickinson swayed the momentum in Michigan’s favor.

This season has been filled with ‘almosts’ for Michigan. Finally for the Wolverines, they pulled off a ‘what is’, instead of a ‘what could have been’ finish.