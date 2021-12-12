With just under 13 minutes left in the game, a loose ball was up for grabs. As it rolled around in Michigan’s offensive end, the game hanging in the balance, it was Minnesota who was able to dive on it.

All game the Wolverines were competitive, but the Golden Gophers just wanted it more.

The Michigan men’s basketball team (6-4 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) couldn’t flip the switch against Minnesota (8-1, 1-1) on Saturday, falling in a stunning 75-65 upset.

Early on, Michigan still had some extra juice from their dominant win over Nebraska earlier in the week. They hit six of their first 10 shots, grabbed three offensive rebounds and appeared to be on their way to another easy victory. The Wolverines jumped to a 15-12 lead and sophomore center Hunter Dickinson paced the offense — knocking down three mid-range jumpers in the early minutes.

But then, Dickinson went to the bench and the offensive rhythm left with him. Both teams struggled to string together baskets and neither was able to establish control. After starting hot, Michigan couldn’t buy a bucket and made just three of its next 10 shots. Heading into the under-four timeout, the Wolverines narrowly led 26-25.

Coming out of the timeout, Golden Gophers’ players broke the huddle early and took their spots on the court. But Michigan waited until the last possible second to leave the bench — and the extra strategizing paid off. The Wolverines found success in the paint, making four of their next five shots in that area, and capped it off with a hook shot from freshman forward Moussa Diabate to just beat the halftime buzzer. They headed into the locker room with a bit more breathing room, up 36-32.

Coming out of the locker room, though, it was the Golden Gophers who looked to take control, going on a 12-4 run to open the half and taking a 44-40 lead into the under-16 timeout. It wasn’t until the 14:18 mark when Golden Gophers’ guard E.J. Stephens traveled — Minnesota’s first turnover of the game.

As Michigan clung to life in the game, fifth-year guard DeVante’ Jones appeared to be its chance at salvation. Jones put up eight of the team’s first nine points in the half and kept them within striking distance, down 51-45 with 12 minutes left.

Yet, instead of being able to close the gap, the team fell apart defensively and the deficit only grew. They had no answer for Minnesota’s Jamison Battle and Payton Willis, as the pair combined for 34 points in the second half alone.

Trailing 66-55 with 5:22 remaining, the Wolverines tried one last time to claw their way back into it. They forced a traveling violation coming out of a timeout and Jones hit a pair of free throws on the other end to trim the lead to single digits. With the crowd again roaring, Dickinson gave them even more to cheer about — hitting an and-one layup with four minutes left.

Now down just seven, victory suddenly seemed within reach once again. Michigan ramped up the defensive intensity but struggled to find the payoff on offense. With 72 seconds left, the Wolverines still trailed by six. Freshman guard Frankie Collins gave the team one last push, drawing a pair of foul shots, but he made just one of two and the miss all but sealed Michigan’s fate.

The Wolverines kept battling to the very end, but ultimately the shooting woes and defensive breakdowns — along with Minnesota’s lack of such issues — cost Michigan what had appeared to be an easy win on paper.