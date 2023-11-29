The foul line has its nicknames for a reason.

Free throw line, charity stripe. The uncontested shots are supposed to be fairly easy to make, granting a team some easy points.

But for the Michigan men’s basketball team, trips to the foul line have been anything but charitable.

Through their first seven games, the Wolverines’ free throw percentage sits at 65.1. That places Michigan at 294th in the country.

In the Wolverines’ most recent game, a 16-point thumping at the hands of Texas Tech in the Battle 4 Atlantis, they shot an abysmal 7-for-14 from the free throw line. Even if they converted on all of their attempts, the score wouldn’t have been particularly close, but unproductive trips to the line also set the tone of the game.

“With all the havoc that was wreaked on us, we were 7-for-14 from the foul line,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said after the loss. “That’s off of last night, we were 11-for-(16) and against Memphis we were (11-for-17). The smallest of things are going to be the most critical for our team in every game.”

The Wolverines didn’t start the season floundering from the line; they actually posted a very respectable 77.4% in their first two games. Over their last five games, however, they’ve tallied an embarrassing 61%.

The free throw struggles are consistent throughout the lineup, with no single player responsible for the poor showings.

Sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. is shooting 38.1% from the line, an undeniably poor performance although Martelli insists his practice numbers are significantly better. But free throw shooting has never been his strong suit, shooting 40% from the line last year.

“I can’t remember the last time Tarris Reed missed three foul shots,” Martelli said after Reed went 1-for-5 from the line in a win over St. John’s. “And he missed four foul shots, that hasn’t happened because he’s worked so hard on it. … He’s going to walk away knowing he was 1-for-5 from the foul line. And that has to churn. Not tomorrow because we’re off, but Wednesday and he’ll be in there working on it.”

While Reed’s numbers have improved since that game, many of his teammates have seen the opposite pattern. Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel and graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan’s two leading scorers, both started the season flawless from the line — McDaniel converting on all 11 of his attempts through three games, and Nkamhoua on all four of his attempts through two games. Since then, they’ve each had one game shooting 50%, and one game shooting below that.

“What’s going to be valuable going forward? Having the stuff inside of you to step up and make a free throw,” Martelli said after the Wolverines defeated Stanford. “I’m not singling one guy out, but in the exact same setting last night when we were trailing and we could have tied the game, Dug missed three foul shots in a row. Did we lose because of Dug McDaniel? No. Did we lose because of our foul shooting? Partly, absolutely.”

McDaniel’s poor performances, although costly in the moment, seem to be temporary. His percentage is still the highest on the team among any players with a meaningful number of attempts, at 77.8. Although Nkamhoua’s numbers currently sit slightly lower than the conversion rate he posted last year at Tennessee, he’s worked his way back up to 66.7%. But the individual struggles of so many players at the same time add up.

Yes, Michigan is just seven games into its season. Perhaps things will balance out as time goes on. However, these numbers are still concerning for the Wolverines.

Last year, their free throw percentage was 71.1, not great by any means, but good enough to be middle of the pack in the Big Ten. Right now, they occupy the second-to-last slot in the conference.

Early-season struggles in many parts of the game are to be expected. But when those struggles follow a regressive pattern, instead of improving as the season goes on and the rust wears off, it becomes a cause for concern.

While no team is expected to make all of its free throws, missing 35% of attempts from the charity stripe isn’t a winning recipe — especially when some of those attempts come at the front ends of 1-and-1s.

Maybe this is all just a blip on the early-season radar and things will sort themselves out. But already, the Wolverines have missed 10 free throws in an eight-point loss and six free throws in a four-point loss. It’s undeniably hurting the team.

“The fact that we shot 11-for-17 from the foul line and had 13 first half turnovers, that’s what cost us the game,” Martelli said after that four-point loss to Memphis.

And if Michigan doesn’t quickly sort things out at the charity stripe, it will keep philanthropically gifting wins to its opponents.