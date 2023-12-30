No matter how well the Michigan men’s basketball team shot, it couldn’t undo turnovers committed by the same hands.

Despite taking advantage of open looks from beyond the arc to stay in the game early, the Cowboy’s defense forced too many errors that made way for easy baskets. And in the end it was too much for the Wolverines to overcome, as Michigan (6-7 overall) was toppled, 87-76, by McNeese (11-2)

From the opening baskets, the Cowboys made it be known what the strength and weakness of their defense are.

On the Wolverines second offensive possession, sophomore guard Dug McDaniel’s pass was intercepted and Cowboys forward Christian Shumate took it for an easy dunk. Strength, forcing turnovers.

Two possessions later, McDaniel found himself wide open in the corner and responded by hitting the 3-pointer. Weakness, allowing open shots from beyond the arc.

For a while that allowed Michigan to go toe-for-toe, even holding a brief 17-13 lead off of five 3-pointers in the early minutes of the game.

But as the hot hands of the Wolverines’ backcourt began to temper, their turnover woes didn’t. McNeese trounced past them to take a more substantial 12-point lead, before redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter led a revival of the shooting effort to pull Michigan back.

And with the Wolverines’ 3-pointers and turnovers equal at 10, the scoreboard was similarly narrow with Michigan down 40-37 at halftime.

To start the second half it was clear the turnovers weren’t going away, as McNeese extended their lead to seven after making a layup following a shot clock violation by Wolverines graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua.

Michigan struggled, shooting 3-for-10 and 0-for-3 from three before calling a timeout to regroup at the 13:16 mark. Following Nkamhoua’s mishap, the turnovers weren’t as plentiful, only three in the half to that point, but prevalent enough for the Cowboys to hold a 10-point lead with 13:16 on the clock.

Out of the timeout, the Wolverines attempted to go back to where they found success previously. Nkamhoua drained the team’s first 3-pointer of the half. But the effort was hardly sustained as Michigan failed to make another for five minutes.

Now needing a big shot from beyond the arc more than ever, Michigan never saw one drop until it was too late. And after choosing to live or die by their own hands, the Wolverines saw their errors outdo their prowess.