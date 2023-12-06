When Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli discussed pregame what the Wolverines expected Indiana to look like, his attention immediately went to toughness in the paint.

And while the Michigan men’s basketball team may have known that the Hoosiers were going to play through the middle, that didn’t mean the Wolverines were able to stop it. Struggling to defend the paint, Michigan (4-5 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) fell to Indiana (7-1, 2-0) on Tuesday, 78-75.

Right away, the Hoosiers played through center Kel’el Ware, who faced little resistance as he put up nine points in just eight minutes played. Even when he didn’t score directly, his presence created space inside for his teammates, allowing Indiana to score 29 of its 37 first-half points in the paint.

When Ware came out of the game with two fouls and six-plus minutes left in the half, though, Michigan began to find more space to work. Redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter provided a spark off the bench, scoring seven points and drawing multiple fouls as the Hoosiers struggled to defend without Ware. In the time that Ware spent on the bench, the Wolverines turned a five-point deficit into a two-point lead — leaving him as the only Indiana player with a positive plus-minus entering the break.

And while Ware tried made an impact when he returned — racking up two points, an assist, a rebound and a foul drawn in just over a minute — graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua refused to let Ware take control of the game again. Instead, he drained four straight shots and forced a turnover on the other end, single-handedly spurring a six-point swing in Michigan’s favor.

But Nkamhoua soon picked up his second and third foul of the game, pulling him out of the game momentarily. And again, the Hoosiers found room in the paint, keeping pace with the Wolverines.

As the fouls continued to rack up for Michigan, putting Indiana in the double bonus with over five and a half minutes left, creating space in the paint only got easier. Any contact could lead to two free throws for the Hoosiers, and they made sure to take advantage of it. They scored all but one second half field goal on the interior, with the Wolverines unable to put up much of a fight to stop it.

And while Michigan spread the scoring out to keep the game close, it never pulled away. Indiana answered each Wolverine bucket by getting the ball inside, keeping the game within three points for the final eight-plus minutes of the game.

With a minute remaining and the game tied at 73 points apiece, Michigan’s inability to guard inside cost it once again — this time for good. Ware caught the ball in the post and easily turned inside for a barely-contested layup, giving the Hoosiers a lead they never lost.

The Wolverines may have known going in that Indiana wanted to play through the paint. But they still couldn’t stop it, and it cost them yet another close game.