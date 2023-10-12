As Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard recovers from the successful heart surgery he underwent on Sept. 15, his team is patiently waiting for his return. But in the meantime, players and coaches are stepping up across the board.

Howard’s procedure normally carries a six to 12 week recovery timeline, and he could potentially return to the Wolverines as early as four to six weeks from the operation.

While assistant coach Saddi Washington said that “there’s no timetable” for Howard’s return at Big Ten Media Days on Oct. 10, he also indicated that Howard’s progress continues to go smoothly. As Michigan awaits his return, everyone is executing the leadership Howard has ingrained in them.

“Coach Juwan has done a great job preparing me personally,” Washington said. “Just one of the reasons I love working for him, working with him, working at the University of Michigan. He’s always given us as assistants a voice in the program. And for opportunities like this when he sent me a text and said, ‘Hey, I’d love for you to represent me and the program at Media Day,’ There was no question for sure. All the time we challenge our guys to have that next man up mentality. And that’s what we have tried to do as a staff while he’s been away getting himself healthy.”

That “next man up” mentality is made easier by the way Howard delegates responsibility in his program and the fact that his staff has been together for multiple seasons. So in his absence, coaches have been running his ship the way they believe he would.

“Coach Juwan allows us to coach and so it’s not like it’s the first time our guys are hearing our voices with frequency,” Washington said. “So it’s really been a seamless transition. … We know once Coach Juwan gets back, he’ll probably tweak some things and whatever he doesn’t like, he’ll change and we’ll roll with it. But we’re all here to carry out his vision. It’s his program.”

The Wolverines have been taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to filling in the temporary void. Leading that effort is associate head coach Phil Martelli, serving as interim head coach. With an abundance of head coaching experience, Martelli is no stranger to running a program and all of the intricacies that entails.

Before joining Michigan’s staff in 2019, Martelli spent 34 years at St. Joseph’s, the final 24 of which he spent at the helm. That experience has made the temporary transition all the more seamless. Even with that wealth of experience, though, not much has changed as he executes Howard’s vision.

“Phil Martelli, you would never know with the humility that he brings since day one that he’s coached at the highest level and on the biggest stages,” Washington said. “He’s been a great source of leadership for us. He’s a great sounding board. He’s been a tremendous mentor for our staff. … Coach is a vet, Phil is a vet and he can coach in his sleep, and just watching him grow and develop the team in his way through Coach Juwan’s system, it’s been awesome.”

Despite the fact that Howard has been away from the team since mid-September, he led the way all summer. That allowed everything to continue to flow smoothly. While Howard recovers, his staff still operates his system.

And the Wolverines are only building upon the foundation Howard laid as the season’s tipoff approaches.

“Especially with my dad being gone, I think everybody stepped up in terms of how we’re projecting our voice because we need it,” junior guard Jace Howard said. “Because our main voice in practice is gone, our main voice in the film sessions is gone. So Coach Phil has been great with that and you can tell why he’s been a Hall of Fame coach in his career. So it’s really cool to learn from him even more and Coach Saddi, Coach (Howard Eisley), and even the guys on the support staff like Jaaron Simmons, who used to play here. Everybody I feel like is starting to get even more out of everybody else which is only going to have us more prepared for the season.”

While crediting everyone stepping up, Michigan is still eagerly awaiting its head coach’s return. Until Juwan Howard returns to practice and takes command, the Wolverines are just staying the course.

“I can just only imagine what it’s going to feel like watching him walk into the building for the first time and everybody seeing him so we can hug him and love on him,” Washington said.

Because for as much as Michigan is operating smoothly without Juwan, the team knows the program will be that much stronger upon his return.