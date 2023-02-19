Ahead of the rivalry matchup on Saturday night, Crisler Center was alight in green. With a moment of silence to start the game and green flags, shirts and wristbands dotting the arena, an already typically emotional game took on a new significance.

In Saturday’s rivalry tilt, the Michigan men’s basketball team (15-12 overall, 9-7 Big Ten) snuck out a win over Michigan State (16-10, 8-7), 84-72. A late push in the second half from the Wolverines led Michigan past the Spartans.

Getting out to a hot start — all at the hands of freshman guard Dug McDaniel with back-to-back buckets and a steal in the Wolverines’ opening possessions — it looked as if Michigan had found their poise in an emotionally charged game.

But that composure quickly collapsed throughout the remainder of the first half, as the Spartans turned their early deficit into a lead — leaving the Wolverines scratching their heads. Never regaining the lead in the first half, Michigan couldn’t string together enough defensive stops to turn the tide — especially struggling against Michigan State’s quick transition offense.

And ample silly offensive mistakes plagued Michigan. Turning the ball over on 25% of possessions in the first half, the Wolverines were incapable of effectively taking care of the ball.

Nonetheless, the Wolverines made key buckets at necessary times, keeping themselves in the game. Cluth 3-pointers from graduate guard Joey Baker and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin left Michigan entering the locker room just down by three.

The Wolverines tried to regain their poise in the second half, but the Spartans continued to prove difficult to contain. Trading buckets back and forth, Michigan struggled to overcome Michigan State’s strong offensive presence and the small lead they’d built in the first half.

Yet, at the 14 minute mark — as freshman guard Jett Howard lay on the after an injury — one important detail was missed by the majority of Crisler Center: Howard had tied the game up at 46, for the first time since early in the first half.

But as the game wore on, the Wolverines couldn’t turn the tie into a lead. Instead, they allowed back-to-back Spartan buckets — including a wide-open 3-pointer from Michigan State guard Joey Houser — to regain a six point Spartan lead, the biggest of the half.

But at the five minute mark, a spark flickered.

Having come back from the six point deficit and tied up the game multiple times down the stretch, the Wolverines just couldn’t get over the hump.

That is, until an offensive put-back from Tarris Reed Jr. found the bottom of the net and a foul from the Spartans sent junior center Hunter Dickinson to the line. Dickinson sunk both free throws to overtake Michigan State for the first time since early in the first half.

Another bucket and a block from Dickinson kept Michigan afloat. Clinging to their two point lead, the Wolverines entered the final media timeout just as it had entered the first — with the lead in hand.

Despite attempts from the Spartans to contain Michigan’s momentum swing, nothing could be done to stop the hot shooting and defensive success it’d found at the crucial moment.

And as Dickinson sunk a 3-pointer from the wing with only a minute left, he sent Michigan State packing, officially putting the game out of reach for the Spartans.