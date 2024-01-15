It’s been 30 days.

For the past 30 days, the Michigan men’s basketball team has remained cemented in the loss column. For the past 30 days, the Wolverines have racked up five losses, despite averaging a six-point advantage at halftime over that stretch. For the past 30 days, Michigan has self-destructed in the second half.

But on Monday, the Wolverines (7-10 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) broke that pattern, holding their own for the final 20 minutes to secure their first win in a month and defeat Ohio State (12-5, 2-4), 73-65.

Michigan wasted no time trying to spark its offense, as graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua knocked down a mid-range jumper 20 seconds into play to get the Wolverines on the board quickly. But Michigan couldn’t find any momentum to build upon that, going scoreless for the ensuing three minutes.

That opening four-minute stretch was fairly indicative of most of the first half, as the Wolverines struggled to ignite their offense. Nkamhoua carried the brunt of their scoring, hitting five of Michigan’s first 10 field goals. Although the majority of Michigan’s first half was a shooting clinic gone wrong, the Wolverines found their touch in the final six minutes, going 6-for-9 over that stretch.

With the strong finish, an impressive 7-for-11 performance from deep and the Buckeyes’ meager 32.3% clip from the field, Michigan remained in the drivers seat. With a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, the Wolverines entered the break with a nine-point advantage.

But Michigan knows all too well that halftime leads guarantee nothing. After all, the Wolverines held double-digit leads in their previous two contests, facing Penn State and Maryland, before falling in both.

Unlike the Wolverines’ previous two contests, though, they didn’t let a poor start to the second half define them.

Despite the Buckeyes’ 16-0 run to take their first lead of the second half, Michigan didn’t throw in the towel, as it had against the Nittany Lions and the Terrapins. For once, it had an answer.

Following a nearly five minute scoring drought and a 7-for-20 start to the half, the Wolverines finally found the back of the net, connecting on four of their next five shots to take a four-point advantage, a lead they never relinquished.

And after 30 days, a month of close losses and blown leads, Michigan is back in the win column.