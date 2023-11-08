They say basketball is a game of matchups, and the Michigan men’s basketball team’s season opener against UNC Asheville proved no exception.

The Bulldogs, returning four out of their five top scorers from last season’s NCAA Tournament team and headlined by forward Drew Pember, 2023-24 Big South Preseason Player of the Year, appeared primed to pose a challenge. On the Wolverines’ end, returning just two of their top five scorers from a squad that failed to make the NCAA Tournament, the most exciting name among the newcomers is graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua — who was matched up against Pember throughout.

In a battle between the former Tennessee teammates, Nkamhoua soared while Pember sunk, and their teams followed suit as Michigan (1-0 overall) defeated UNC Asheville (0-1), 99-74.

After turning the ball over on the inbounds pass on the Wolverines’ first possession, Nkamhoua assisted on their first two field goals. Working both ways against Pember, Nkamhoua made his two-way presence felt early.

A few minutes later, Pember picked up his third foul, relegating him to the bench for the rest of the half at just under the midway point of the first half. With Pember out, the Bulldogs’ rocky start got rougher. Michigan continued to build its lead and UNC Asheville immediately entered a three-minute field goal drought.

With 2:18 left in the half, Nkamhoua slammed down a transition alley-oop off an assist from sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, whose all-around first-half performance resulted in 12 points, six assists and a number of electrifying plays. With Nkamhoua’s slam, the Wolverines went up by 21 points and the Bulldogs called their second timeout of the half aimed at quieting a roaring Crisler Center after a McDaniel assist. While Michigan didn’t score again over the remainder of the half, UNC Asheville’s five points hardly trimmed the Wolverines’ lead to 48-32 at the break.

In the second half, the pattern continued. Pember picked up his fourth foul less than 90 seconds in, sending him to the bench once more. And Nkamhoua further electrified the crowd with emphatic slams, driving the Wolverines’ continued dominance.

Pember eventually returned to the court, but playing with four fouls he couldn’t impact the game in the way many expected. While Pember nearly vanished at times, Nkamhoua — who demanded the defensive assignment of Pember in the days leading up to the game — could be seen all over the court.

Nkamhoua’s final line of 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists only tells part of the story compared to Pember’s 19, three and one. All but four of Pember’s points came in the second half, with the outcome of the game long decided, in large part due to Nkamhoua’s play.

A season-opening matchup between the two former teammates promised a story. But Nkamhoua ensured that he was the main character.