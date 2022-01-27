The Michigan men’s basketball team’s game at home against Purdue that was postponed on Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines’ program has been rescheduled for Feb. 10 at 9pm, the program announced Thursday.

On the original date of the game, Michigan did not have the seven available scholarship players required by the Big Ten in order to play a game.

The Wolverines are now scheduled to play four games in an eight-day span from Feb. 5-12, including two against the sixth-ranked Boilermakers.

The Jan. 11 game was one of two games the Wolverines were forced to postpone due to COVID protocols, the other being a Jan. 8 home game against Michigan State. That game has yet to be rescheduled, though Michigan coach Juwan Howard has said he expects it to be played at some point this season.