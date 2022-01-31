The Michigan men’s basketball team will get another shot at its in-state rivals afterall.

The original matchup between the Wolverines and Michigan State was slated to take place on Jan. 8 but was postponed when a COVID-19 outbreak left Michigan below the Big Ten roster minimum of seven scholarship players.

The contest will now be played on Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 8:30 PM at the Crisler Center, the program announced Monday afternoon.

This marks the second rescheduled game for the Wolverines, who will play Purdue on Feb. 10, after the original matchup was postponed. Making up the postponements has put further squeeze on Michigan’s schedule. The matchup with the Spartans will now be sandwiched between games with Illinois on Feb. 27 and Iowa on Mar. 3, giving the Wolverines a difficult stretch of three games in five days towards the end of their regular season slate.

Michigan played Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday and lost, 83-67.