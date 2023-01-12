After Saturday’s road loss to in-state rival Michigan State, the Michigan men’s basketball team is looking to get back on track. And with another road game against Iowa set for Thursday night, the Wolverines don’t have much time to find their footing.

Before its loss to the Spartans, Michigan had been on a roll. After their upset loss to Central Michigan in late December, the Wolverines recalibrated, beating two Big Ten opponents in Maryland and Penn State.

But instead of building off that success, Michigan floundered in East Lansing.

Shooting its lowest 3-point percentage of the season and committing weak fouls that relegated starters to the bench, the Wolverines failed to execute down the stretch. Instead of rejoicing after a win, Michigan left the Breslin with their heads hung low.

But, on Thursday night, Michigan has a chance to put that game behind it. Now in the heart of Big Ten play, the Wolverines take on another tough road challenge in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After the raucous crowd of the Breslin, Michigan has a chance to prove it can win in hostile environments — something it has yet to really show.

Prior to its last two games, Iowa struggled in conference play with a 0-2 record. But in a similar fashion to the Wolverines, emerging from conference play, the Hawkeyes quickly turned things around. They notched two conference wins in a come-from-behind victory over No. 15 Indiana and a road win over Rutgers.

Iowa’s in a crucial stretch of its season, with upcoming games against Michigan, Maryland and Northwestern, a stretch that could make or break their tournament hopes — just like Michigan. And in their lone regular-season meeting with the Hawkeyes, Michigan is looking to be more complete, dominating on both ends of the court.

“Iowa’s always known for being really good offensively,” junior center Hunter Dickinson said Wednesday. “And so we’re trying to make sure to transition, especially that we get back and try to get matched up.”

Containing Hawkeye forward Kris Murray will be a defensive emphasis. Averaging 21.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, Murray is a force in the paint, one that has sufficiently disrupted other team’s game plans time and time again.

“Probably the biggest thing would be to try to stop or limit Kris Murray as much as possible,” Dickinson said. “Obviously, he’s not only one of the best players in the Big Ten, but in the country. I think his averages from the season kind of explain that. So trying to limit him as much as possible, trying to throw a couple of different bodies on him.”

Even in their loss to Michigan State, the Wovlerines had progressed in figuring out their defensive woes. Now, Michigan is trying to pick up where it left off, putting Saturday’s loss behind it and digging into their new defensive identiy — one that’s aggressive and pesky. If they can do so against Iowa, the Wolverines will be back on track entering the remainder of Big Ten play.

On the offensive end, the Wolverines are hoping to exploit the differences between the two teams.

“They have an advantage in terms of height, and we have an advantage in terms of quickness,” freshman guard Dug McDaniel said. “I feel like we get downhill, penetrate the gaps and make them collapse and then kick out to our shooters. I feel like that can give us an advantage in the game … attack those taller guys and just create for others. That’s our game plan for sure.”

McDaniel epitomizes that quickness. As the starting point guard, he dictates the pace of the game. Michigan’s offense typically runs through Dickinson, but with Iowa’s height, it’ll fall on the guards to produce offensively as well. Freshman guard Jett Howard and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin will have to continue to step up to keep the offense balanced.

How the Wolverines play in their matchup with the Hawkeyes will be an indicator of how they rebound after a loss. They’ve already shown they can do it it before. After Michigan’s loss to Central Michigan, it managed to recultivate its identity.

But Thursday’s game will be an even better indicator of Michigan’s resiliency.