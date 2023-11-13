Over the past decade, the Michigan men’s basketball team has faced Rick Pitino just two times. But both are pretty noteworthy.

In 2013, the then-Louisville coach led the Cardinals past the Wolverines in the National Championship game, taking home the now-vacated hardware. Four years later, in 2017, Michigan faced Louisville once again in the NCAA Tournament. Unlike the previous meeting, the Wolverines emerged victorious, earning a Sweet 16 berth.

That second round matchup was Pitino’s final contest coaching the Cardinals, though, and since then he hasn’t faced Michigan. But now at the helm of St. John’s, Pitino will meet the Wolverines.

On Monday, Michigan will face a Pitino-led team once again, this time in the 2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games. And they will do so under the bright lights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Good teams win at home,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said Nov. 10. “And then great teams win on the road.”

The Wolverines showed their ability to win at home to start the season, drubbing both of their opponents. However, the Red Storm are much stronger than either UNC Asheville or Youngstown State. And Madison Square Garden might be the most iconic stage to play on.

“We have to deal with the game, not the event,” Martelli said. “It’s going to be bonkers for the beginning. St. John’s in the garden, Pitino in the garden.”

For a team with tumultuous roster turnover like Michigan, dialing in on the game itself means building chemistry and rhythm. As it takes strides toward that goal, communication will serve a critical role. With three vacant starting spots entering the season and five incoming transfers, it will inevitably take time for the Wolverines to fully mesh. But it’s something they are certainly capable of — in fact, they’ve already shown their potential.

Michigan flashed that coveted on-court chemistry in its season opener; however, it also showed deficiencies on Tuesday against the Penguins, struggling to play as a unit at time. The Wolverines won’t be the only team navigating this, though.

While Michigan’s roster turnover was substantial, it pales in comparison to the Red Storm’s.

This offseason, St. John’s turned its team upside down, beginning with bringing Pitino in to lead the Red Storm. And with Pitino came substantial changes to their roster. St. John’s added 12 new players, 10 of them through the transfer portal. Although the new pieces bring talent to the Red Storm, with just one game under their belt entering this matchup, it remains to be seen if those pieces can meld to complete the puzzle.

Prior to its season-opening win, though, St. John’s suffered an embarrassing exhibition-game loss to Division II Pace University. Shooting an abysmal 25.8% from the field and making just seven of its 31 3-point attempts, the Red Storm’s parts definitely weren’t connecting.

Monday will offer some clarity, though — and not just for St. John’s. The matchup provides an opportunity for both teams to assess how their players stack up as a unit so far.

“After you prepare, it’s time to take the test — so let’s take the test,” Martelli said. “All I’m interested in is that we don’t go out there with all these bright eyes and charging a light brigade. It’s not to Charge the Light Brigade, it’s November.”

In the Wolverines’ upcoming test, it’s unlikely they will go out there and reenact the Charge of the Light Brigade.

Michigan may be going head-to-head with the Red Storm, but it’s unlikely they will reenact the Charge of the Light Brigade. There simply isn’t much overlap between the British’s military action against the Russians during the Battle of Balaclava in the Crimean War and the Big East-Big Ten clash.

Martelli hopes that in the Wolverines’ first test there won’t be any overlap at all. But the Charge of the Light Brigade was galvanized by a lack of communication.

And though the stakes clearly differ, if Michigan follows the British’s lead, it too could encounter disastrous outcomes.