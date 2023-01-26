Purdue isn’t just good. It’s really good. So good that when Michigan coach Juwan Howard sat down with the media Wednesday morning, he jokingly turned to them for advice:

“Any answers on how to stop (Purdue) or help us offensively, please, I’m all ears,” Howard said, adding a chuckle.

En route to becoming the top-ranked team in the country, the Boilermakers have amassed an undefeated road record and accumulated the best rebounding margin in the country — all while holding opponents to less than 60 points per game. So when the Boilermakers come to town, their opponents are in an unenviable position.

But it’s a position the Michigan men’s basketball team finds itself in Thursday night.

So far, the formula to slow down the Boilermakers, who have only lost one game all season, remains elusive. Now, the Wolverines are the next team to head to the lab and try to cook it up.

To start, Michigan has to slow down Purdue’s 7-foot-4 behemoth: center Zach Edey. Edey averages 21.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game — the tenth and second highest marks in the NCAA, respectively — and his massive frame is often, quite literally, too much to handle for opposing bigs.

Not many centers have the resume to combat Edey that junior Hunter Dickinson has, though. Dickinson and Edey have battled three times prior to Thursday night’s contest, and Dickinson has outscored Edey 58 to 27 across that trio of games — boosting Michigan to two wins in those meetings.

“Zach is a player that we’ve faced before,” Howard said. “Hunter played against him last year twice, and the year before that. So they’re both very familiar with one another.”

Since those meetings, Edey has improved his game and upped his stamina, allowing him to play significantly more minutes than he has in years past. Regardless, Dickinson knows how he plays and vice versa. Dickinson’s success is a critical ingredient in the formula to beating Purdue.

While the matchup between Dickinson and Edey is bound to be important, the Boilermakers possess perimeter threats as well — most notably, freshman guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith.

Both Loyer and Smith excel as shooters — shooting 36.4 and 44.6 percent from behind the arc, respectively — and spacing the floor for Edey to go to work in the post. The duo has also showcased a level of maturity and knowledge that is uncanny for freshmen.

“(Purdue) also plays well from the perimeter with those two freshmen,” Howard said. “Smith is having a good year, as well as Fletcher Loyer. They’re very patient offensively, they don’t make too many mistakes and they do a great job taking care of the basketball.”

The Wolverines boast a youthful backcourt of their own in freshman guard Dug McDaniel and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin. While the pair has occasionally played at a high level this season, they lack consistency like underclassmen guards do — succumbing to preventable turnovers and forced drives from time to time.

Those turnovers are sure to be important Thursday as both teams take care of the ball well. Michigan averages just 10.1 turnovers per game and Purdue is close behind at 11, the ninth and 28th-lowest marks in the NCAA, respectively.

While the Wolverines have to worry about limiting turnovers, they also have to be aggressive against the stout Boilermaker defense. If Michigan isn’t, buckets will be hard to come by.

“Everyone talks a lot about their offense, but their defense is nationally ranked,” Howard said. “They do a good job of protecting the paint and the 3-point line. They get back in transition and they make you work for every bucket that you get.”

Edey is elite. Smith and Loyer are making plays far beyond their years. The Boilermakers rebound better than anyone in the country, and their defense is dominant. Purdue is No. 1 for a reason.

And until 9 p.m. Thursday, the Wolverines are stuck in the lab, looking for a formula to stop the best team in the country from steamrolling over them.