The Michigan men’s basketball team announced on Sunday afternoon that its game against No. 3 Purdue on Tuesday is postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the program.

On Friday night, the Wolverines fell below the Big Ten conference minimum of seven scholarship players necessary to compete in what would have been Saturday’s contest against No. 10 Michigan State. Michigan would still fall below that threshold on Tuesday.

The teams are looking to reschedule the game for later in the season, and now the Wolverines will have to fit two postponed games into an already tight Big Ten schedule.