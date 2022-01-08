The Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday at the Crisler Center has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Michigan’s program.

The Wolverines were missing four players in their loss against Rutgers on Tuesday due to COVID protocols, in addition to one more being absent for non-COVID related reasons. According to a team spokesperson, as of Friday morning, two of those players had cleared protocols, but following additional testing on Friday night, more players turned up positives, putting Michigan below the seven healthy scholarship players required to play a game.

According to a press release, the two teams will work with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game.

With Saturday’s game canceled, the Wolverines’ next scheduled game is on Tuesday against No. 3 Purdue, followed by a trip to Illinois on Friday.