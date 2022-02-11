In sports, it’s rare to get a second chance.

But on Thursday night, Michigan had an opportunity to get revenge against a Purdue team they had lost to just five days ago.

The Wolverines were able to do so, using their full arsenal of offensive weapons to dismantle the Boilermakers and pull off the stunning upset victory. The Michigan men’s basketball team (13-9 overall, 7-5 Big Ten) took down third-ranked Purdue (21-4, 10-4) 82-58 — completely rebuilding its tournament chances.

In last week’s matchup, the Wolverines trailed 20-8 by the under-twelve timeout and were forced to chase the game the rest of the way. A better start was imperative to have any shot of pulling the upset.

Michigan got the start it wanted, making six of its first eight shots from the floor including an early seven points from freshman forward Moussa Diabate. The Wolverines offense looked far more confident than it had much of the season, running sets and cutting players to the basket to attack Purdue on the inside. By the under-twelve timeout it was clear the matchup would have a different narrative this time around, as Michigan led, 22-18.

The Wolverines were unable to build on their early lead, though, going cold from the floor and not scoring a basket for over three minutes. As the clock ticked below eight minutes, and the game now tied at 24, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson — who had just two points — shanked a layup in close and left the court in frustration at the under-eight timeout.

But for the rest of the half, it was Purdue who caught frostbite while Dickinson was finally able to thaw out. Dickinson scored 10 of Michigan’s final 14 points of the half, with Purdue mustering just five. The Wolverines left the court up 38-29, the opportunity to pull off the upset very much in play.

Michigan came out of the locker room in the second half with matching offensive intensity. Diabate set the tone, grabbing a pass at the elbow and then rising to the rim for a jam. The electric slam gave Diabate 15 points on the night — matching his season high with 15 minutes still to play. A floater from graduate transfer guard DeVante’ Jones the next possession gave the Wolverines a 50-36 lead — forcing Purdue to spend an early timeout.

Against all odds, it was the Boilermakers who were trying to stay alive in the game.

But Michigan refused to give them the chance.

Purdue began pulling out all the stops, running centers Zach Edey and Trevion Williams on the floor together in a move it had barely done all season. But the Wolverines onslaught kept coming. Every time the Boilermakers made a basket, Michigan matched them on the other end.

With just over eight minutes to play, fifth-year guard Eli Brooks splashed home a 3-pointer from the corner to cap off a personal 8-0 run. The jumper ballooned the lead to 19 and the Wolverines were not only on their way to their biggest win of the year — they were doing so in blowout fashion.

Michigan finished the game shooting 51.6% from the floor including 12 made threes. It got the all-out offensive performance it needed, while holding Purdue to just 44% shooting.

With the earlier loss to the Boilermakers still fresh in the Wolverines’ mind, they could’ve laid over and died. But instead, Michigan finally played like the team that had been pegged as a national title contender at the beginning of the year — its postseason hopes now alive and well.