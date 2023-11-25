Averaging 86 points per game coming into Friday, The Michigan men’s basketball team wants to overwhelm its opponents in the paint and on the scoreboard.

But in its final game at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, Michigan (4-3 overall) was outdone by Texas Tech (5-1), falling 73-57. The Red Raiders’ domination in the paint stagnated the Wolverines’ offense from tipoff and flared frustrations to the buzzer.

Against Texas Tech, Michigan shot a pedestrian 22-for-54 — a stark contrast from the 59.3% from the field posted by the Wolverines against Stanford Thursday. That difference was not in Michigan’s inability to hit jump shots, but rather in the Wolverines’ ineptitude in the paint.

Those struggles extended to individual scorers getting bottled up too, like how the Red Raiders limited Dug McDaniel. The sophomore guard’s operation of the Wolverines’ offense centers around using his speed in transition and on the fast break. He wants to create easy layups or open 3-pointers by driving the ball with his quickness. But from the get go, the Red Raiders were ready. Two minutes into the game, McDaniel tried to threaten with his floater. But with Texas Tech fingers damping the shot, Michigan got its first taste of the Red Raiders’ relentlessness in the paint.

“They swarmed us,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said postgame. “We could not get into anything easy, even plays at the rim. We came out at half with 23 shots and credit to them (and) their defensive scheme, and it wasn’t something that we hadn’t seen. But when we got on the floor, you could feel it, that was real ball pressure. And they made great use of their size to make that court very small for the most creative player that we have, and that’s Dug.”

McDaniel has seen extra defenders frequently in recent matchups. But the Red Raiders’ aptitude in shutting him and the Wolverines down has been unmatched thus far. And Texas Tech’s physicality near the basket was the reason for it.

The Red Raiders swarmed the Wolverines on defense, went right at them on offense and crashed the boards on both sides. They asserted themselves in every facet on the interior and that muscled them to a 35-21 halftime lead.

But making that lead feel larger, literally by granting free throws to begin the second half, was a double technical foul ejection of Michigan coach Juwan Howard — who was on the bench, but not serving as the head coach as he continues to recover from a heart procedure.

And perhaps a bigger indication of the hole the Wolverines put themselves in than the scoreboard, the ejection symbolized the on-court beatdown translating into frustration. It indicated Texas Tech’s command was as strong physically as mentally.

“We were dominated,” Martelli said. “We were dominated physically, we were dominated psychologically, we were dominated emotionally. … It was just a case of being dominated.”

Michigan began to find some success in the paint the second half, doubling their halftime scoring figure 11 minutes into the frame. But that did little to chip away at either the lead or the chagrin of the Wolverines.

Michigan never brought the game closer than 12 points. And another technical foul, this one on senior forward Terrance Williams II with 10 minutes left, proved the game equally out of reach mentally. Texas Tech coasted to the win from there and the scoreboard came to reflect the one-sided affair.

But Michigan was overwhelmed by more than just the numbers.