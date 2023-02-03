EVANSTON — Just north of the Windy City, the Michigan men’s basketball team entered the halftime break direly needing winds of change.

Its road woes looked destined to continue. Its shooting was porous and its offensive was out-of-sync. The Wolverines’ offensive rebounding and varied defensive looks were the only things keeping them in it, and after four-straight road losses, history was destined to repeat itself in Welsh-Ryan Arena.

But in a flash, those winds of change started howling to start the second half, and Michigan (12-10 overall, 6-5 Big Ten) blew past Northwestern (15-7, 6-5), 68-51, as an offensive effort that disguised itself as the Wolverines’ ticket to yet another road loss became its license to a bounce-back victory on the road.

In Michigan’s stagnant offensive first half, it was its most glaringly stagnant early scorer of all — junior center Hunter Dickinson — who buoyed the Wolverines to a 26-25 halftime lead.

Dickinson missed his first four shots and heard ‘air ball’ chants rain down from the crowd. But after lifting the lid off the rim and slapping his head on the way down the court — as if telling himself to wake up — Dickinson did just that. A steal and a dunk put him in business and he finished the game with a team-high 19 points. Pairing that with a barrage of offensive boards and a variety of defensive looks kept Michigan and its sluggish offense in it.

That variety of defensive looks, whether a full-court 3-2 trap into man or a 2-3 zone, kept the Wildcats off balance. None more apparent than guard Chase Audige, Northwestern’s second-leading scorer. Honored before the game for 1,000 career points, he ghosted his party and opened the game shooting 0-for-9.

So by the halftime break, no matter how sloppy the Wolverines were or how cold they were from the field, the game was up for the taking.

And they snatched it.

Dickinson opened the second half with aggression, drawing multiple fouls and converting at the stripe. From there, Michigan’s first half weakness became its greatest strength. Graduate guard Joey Baker started shooting well, as an and-1 three-pointer highlighted the Wolverines’ hot start.

As Baker layed sprawl on the court after getting fouled near Michigan’s bench — hands sprawled out in celebration — Michigan coach Juwan Howard motioned toward him, briefly extending his hand to help him off the floor. He then quickly retracted, making sure to avoid an in-game infraction.

Perhaps that was for the better, because by then, the Wolverines didn’t need any help. Their poor shooting to start put them on the floor, but they had no trouble picking themselves up.

And as the second half continued, Michigan’s offensive renaissance left the Wildcats in its wake. Shots were falling, the Wolverines found success in transition and their defense remained effective.

That success turned into change. Following four-straight road losses and a slow first, things were same-old through a half when Michigan needed it to be different.

And eventually, they were, and the Wolverines ran away with the road win.