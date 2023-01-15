Freshman wing Jett Howard had one word to describe the Michigan men’s basketball team’s win over Northwestern: resilient.

And that resilience was crucial to counteract sloppy play and poor decision making as the Wolverines (10-7 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) struggled to assert their dominance. The sloppiness kept them from pulling away until late in the second half, eventually defeating Northwestern (12-5, 3-3), 85-78. Behind a season-high 18 turnovers, Michigan allowed the Wildcats to claw their way back into the game after the Wolverines’ hot start. But when Michigan needed to, it cleaned up its act.

“I thought we put ourselves in position on the road to get one, which isn’t easy,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “Our guys did a really good job of doing that, but Michigan made more plays than us, they made more shots and they did the things that were worthy of winning today.”

Although the Wolverines shot well early to build a double-digit lead, their sloppiness shone through. Lazy crosscourt passes provided Northwestern several additional opportunities, and midway through the first half the Wildcats started to find their groove on offense. As Northwestern started heating up, Michigan went cold, shooting just 1-for-9 from behind the arc to finish the first half.

The Wolverines have excelled in controlling the ball and limiting turnovers so far this season, ranking fourth in the country with just 9.4 turnovers per game. But on Sunday that wasn’t the case, conceding nine turnovers in the first half alone.

“Having 18 turnovers, it’s not all because of the freshman,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “But those mistakes that we’re making, hopefully by the end of the year we won’t make the same mistakes. But we’ve done a really good job overall of taking care of the basketball up until tonight.”

Just as Michigan bounced back from Thursday’s loss, it bounced back from an uncharacteristically sloppy half. Doing that wasn’t convoluted, it just took resilience.

“I think we’re just resilient,” Jett said. “We understand basketball is just a game of runs. If we lay down and we’re not resilient, we wouldn’t have the outcome that we wanted.”

Coming out of the break, Michigan still displayed some of that same carelessness. It allowed offensive rebounds and second-chance plays to Northwestern while continuing to dish out poor passes. But it also showed the resilience Jett described.

While turnovers continued to plague the Wolverines, they found some consistency on the offensive end, which kept them neck-and-neck with the Wildcats. As the offense started to run smoothly, Michigan made amends, dishing out bullets instead of slow, rainbow-esque lobs.

“That was self-inflicted,” Jett said. “… We weren’t smart in the first half. Second half, we still had turnovers but were a little smarter. … We just had to adjust because in our offense the guy on the wing has to get the ball to create and start to play. So they understood that and did a good job of defending that.”

Michigan may not have totally eliminated the turnovers, but it made adjustments and found ways to counteract them. Namely, it leaned on a potent and selfless offense. The Wolverines also exerted more aggression on the glass, collecting nine offensive boards in the second half, a complete turnaround after a measly two in the first.

Fueled by junior center Hunter Dickinson and freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr.’s intensity in that facet, Michigan began to build momentum. As the Wolverines’ play started to click back into place and they strung defensive stops together, Michigan began to play more like its usual self, taking care of the ball.

“In the past games, one of the things we learned when we lost was we weren’t aggressive and we weren’t assertive towards the end of the game,” Jett said. “Just understanding that and making that adjustment worked out for us, and I feel like we should do that every time now since we’re already battle tested with that.”

With just under eight minutes left, that aggression appeared effective in getting the Wolverines back on track. Dickinson intercepted a Northwestern pass, and Michigan for once capitalized on a turnover instead of committing one. The steal led to a transition 3-pointer by graduate guard Joey Baker, who sank the dagger to give the Wolverines a seven point advantage — one that never wavered.

While errant passes and unforced turnovers dictated the trajectory of the game early, Michigan overcame it, displaying its ability to take lessons from previous losses and use it to grow.