PISCATAWAY — As Rutgers fed off the energy of a sold-out, black-clad Jersey Mike’s Arena crowd, it looked to plunge the Michigan men’s basketball team’s season further into darkness and snuff out any light at the end of the regular-season tunnel.

But the Wolverines (16-12 overall, 10-7 Big Ten) ultimately took a step closer to their postseason goals, beating the Scarlet Knights (17-11, 9-8), 58-45, in a gritty defensive battle.

“We just want to keep grinding,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “One game at a time. And, tonight, there was toughness displayed.”

Scoring just three points in the first six minutes of the contest, Michigan floundered offensively to start, allowing Rutgers to jump out to a 13-3 lead. Momentum, like a pendulum, swung fully in favor of the Scarlet Knights.

The thing about pendulum’s, though, is that they have to swing back the other way eventually. As the first half progressed, the Wolverines used their staunch defense to swing the game back in their direction. Holding Rutgers to a lackluster 9-for-23 from the field in the opening frame, Michigan’s own scoring struggles cast a shadow over its first-half showing, yet didn’t prove fatal.

And when sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and junior center Hunter Dickinson finally scraped together a few buckets — combining for 16 of the Wolverines’ 26 first-half points — the duo carried Michigan’s offense to a three-point halftime lead.

“I thought we just stayed the course,” Bufkin said. “We kind of missed a couple of game plan mistakes we didn’t follow, so (Rutgers) was able to hit some shots, but after we were able to clean that up, we were able to, obviously, get back into the game.”

In the second half, the Wolverines managed to fend off strong performances from Rutgers’ center Clifford Omoruyi and guard Paul Mulcahy who combined for 19 points. Michigan’s defense proved formidable, holding strong down the stretch.

And when the Wolverines needed buckets the most, they got them from familiar faces. Dickinson went to work in the post, pounding his way to 13 points while relying on his trusty hook shot.

Michigan really started to pull away, though, when freshman guard Dug McDaniel took over on both sides of the ball as the game reached its climax. Midway through the second half, McDaniel split to the rim in transition for two, putting the Wolverines up by four in the process. After the bucket, he poured in six more before the game’s end, never letting Michigan’s lead dwindle.

Whether he was snatching the ball back to send his defender flying away before knocking down a mid-range jumper or using his signature speed to finish a couple of looks at the rim in transition, McDaniel looked poised beyond his years down the stretch and finished with a game-high 16 points.

“(Juwan) has been on my back about leading,” McDaniel said. “I just looked at it as an opportunity to lead the team. You know, I stepped up, and they always encourage me to step up, and I’m glad I answered that call and we got the win today.”

While McDaniel helped boost Michigan to a 10-point lead with two minutes left on the clock, it was its defense — led by a trio of second-half steals from McDaniel — that still proved insurmountable. Forcing eight turnovers in the second half and limiting Rutgers to just 22 points in that frame, the Wolverines’ drive and discipline proved to be the difference.

And Michigan sent the blacked-out crowd home early as fans traipsed to the exits before the final buzzer sounded, disappointed that the Wolverines’ fight and staunch defense was strong enough to defy physics and prevent the pendulum from swinging back in the Scarlet Knights’ favor.