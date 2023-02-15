MADISON — There was no love lost between the Michigan men’s basketball team and the Kohl Center. The raucous crowd reminded the Wolverines of it every time junior center Hunter Dickinson touched the ball, serenading him with a chorus of boos on every touch.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, welcomed Michigan back by furiously attacking the offensive glass and outhustling the Wolverines — and that was more than enough for it to drag Michigan further down the Big Ten standings.

Dickinson’s defiance, taunting the crowd every chance he got, was all the theatrics the Wolverines (14-12 overall, 8-7 Big Ten) could manage against the Badgers, (15-10, 7-8), falling 64-59 in a failed second-half comeback bid that saw Michigan claw back from a 12-point deficit with 10 minutes left, only to come up short in a photo finish.

Again.

Wisconsin gashed the Wolverines’ defense early. Curls off screens and backdoor cuts put the Badgers in rhythm scoring downhill and in the paint, later opening space at the perimeter. But it wasn’t Wisconsin’s early scoring nor its ability to contain Michigan’s threats that put it in business. Instead, it was the Badgers’ hustle.

On a possession midway through the first half, Wisconsins’ multiple dives for loose balls right in front of the Wolverines’ bench set the tone. Michigan coach Juwan Howard, livid at the scene unfolding in front of him, could do nothing but clap his hands and beg his team for more heart from the sideline.

But Michigan didn’t have it, not even on Valentine’s Day.

Instead, the Wolverines’ inconsistent effort was exposed time and time again. The Badgers continued extending possessions on the offensive glass, and Michigan couldn’t keep up. Loose balls, long rebounds — they all ended up with Wisconsin.

By the second half, the Badgers’ hustle devolved into more than just winning 50/50 balls at the rim and dominating the offensive glass. Speed on defense gave the Wolverines fits while setting screens and attacking the rim, leading to offensive fouls in three out of four possessions.

With Michigan seemingly unable to attempt a shot before the play was whistled dead, Wisconsin remained aggressive on the other end. The floor-opening cuts and comfortable threes continues, and whenever the Badgers missed their high-flying rebounders created plenty more chances, eventually building a 54-42 lead midway through the second half.

And no matter the Wolverines’ efforts to match that intensity, even resulting in sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin’s leg stuck in a chair after trying to chase a loose ball into the Wisconsin bench, none of it was enough.

Perhaps Michigan’s closest attempt to a comeback was its most glaring sign of its struggles. A pair of free throws tightened the game to 55-51 with less than seven minutes left — but those were its first free throw attempts of the game.

So no matter how close the Wolverines got, bringing a 12-point deficit down to as little as two, they couldn’t do enough. Wisconsin went cold from the field in the final ten minutes, and even that didn’t buy Michigan enough time to fully complete their late second-half surge.

Because the Badgers made the hustle plays when it counted, and the Wolverines couldn’t muster enough of a response.