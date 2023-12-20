CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 33-point performance spoiled by an overtime defeat.

The feeling was all too familiar for sophomore guard Dug McDaniel and the Michigan men’s basketball team. For McDaniel, Tuesday was his second time dropping his career-high point mark. And once again, there was no celebration of McDaniel’s feat.

Because it wasn’t just an uncanny coincidence for McDaniel. The double-overtime defeat was a painful reminder of the Wolverines inability to win despite their star’s heroics.

“Dug has done a fantastic job of getting better this summer and working on his game, putting a lot of time in the gym also in the film and then at the same time making that jump from his freshman year,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “He’s got to be one of the best and most improved players in college basketball. The game has slowed down to him. Dug has led us in a lot of ways just being that facilitator.”

Not only the facilitator, but the primary scoring option, McDaniel has been the centerpiece for the Wolverines all season — in every game and often for nearly the entire game. And while his comfort in that role was clear from tipoff against the Gators, the wear of double overtime eventually bore its burden on McDaniel and Michigan.

As is typical, McDaniel started fast and made way for the Wolverines to follow his lead. In just over five minutes he accounted for 11 of the team’s 13 points on a perfect 3-for-3 clip from beyond the arc. By halftime, he had a team-leading 15.

“We never identify, as far as if a guy has the hot hand and limit him from, of course, scoring as much points as the defense allows,” Howard said.

And while they cooled from his hot start, McDaniel’s hands remained the steady driver of the offense. At the end of regulation his point total rose to 25, his shooting marks above 50% from both the field and three, all while going 4-for-4 from the line.

By no means was it perfect — McDaniel missed a layup to tie in the final seconds of the second half. But he was still the ‘head of the snake’. Against Florida, that meant continuing the effort into the overtime periods.

“I mean, obviously, of course we feel tired,” McDaniel said. “But it’s all mental at the end of the day. We still, there’s still the time on the clock, so if you had to be mentally tough. Once you tell yourself you’re tired, you want to fall out to fatigue. So we just made it an emphasis that ‘nope, we’re not tired when there’s time.’ And I feel like you know, we gave it all we got.”

Each of Michigan’s starters’ minutes surpassed 44, while no Gator eclipsed 40 minutes played. For McDaniel alone, the mental fortitude partially overcame the physical wear — going 8-for-9 from the line in overtime.

McDaniel was still the facilitator in his 45th and final minute, while there was still time on the clock. But as McDaniel tried to find lanes, extra defenders stepped in his way, and the fatigued guard struggled to break the double team. Florida forced the ball out of his hands, but by that point, the Wolverines had fallen behind McDaniel’s lead.

And when the double zeroes showed, once again, his 33 points mattered not in the face of defeat.