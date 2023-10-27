Tray Jackson wasted little time in the portal before committing to the Michigan men’s basketball team. Of the three graduate transfers, the forward was first to commit to the Wolverines on April 7.

And if it wasn’t clear enough from his eager commitment date, the Detroit native will tell you just how excited he is about his homecoming.

“Obviously they lost Kobe (Bufkin), Jett (Howard), Hunter (Dickinson),” Jackson said at Michigan Media Day on Oct. 17. “So I knew that there was going to be an opportunity for me. And it’s a no brainer coming back home and being able to play in front of family and friends, that are very important to me.”

It took just a week following the announcement of then-senior center Dickinson for Jackson to snatch up the open roster spot. Because that roster spot was his ticket home.

Jackson spent his high school career playing for Western International in Detroit. And despite a strong post-graduate prep year in Kansas that saw his recruiting offers proliferate, one never came from the local Wolverines.

Instead, Jackson ended up at Missouri, where he played just one season averaging a measily 2.9 points per game, and later Seton Hall — where he got his first taste of home.

Recalling playing Michigan with the Pirates in 2021, it was family that again stood out to him.

“It was just like any other game,” Jackson said. “But it was definitely special coming back home and being able to play in front of my family and I definitely remember having a good game.”

Even a breakout 13 point performance over the then-fourth-ranked Wolverines failed to come as readily to mind as much as having his family in attendance on the short trip home. But it was performances like that which began to pave the way for Jackson to make his homecoming two seasons later.

Building off that early outing, which was just the third game of the 2021-22 season, he continued to come into his own with the Seton Hall. He developed into a steady southpaw shooter — with a 38.9 3-point-shooting percentage on limited attempts across his final two seasons. A shot that has already caught the attention of his new coaches.

“Tray’s a really, really, really good shooter,” associate coach Phil Martelli said. “And he has that walk. He has that left handed walk. I don’t know what it is about them, but their shoulders dip differently. They carry themselves differently.”

Michigan has to replace 443 3-pointer attempts from last season. Its three leading volume shooters from deep have departed, leaving ample holes to fill. The Wolverines will take any help they can get from behind the arc. And according to Martelli, Jackson has the added benefit of being of the left-handed variety.

But for him to match the talk, his ability to walk the walk needs to take strides. Scoring an average of 6.7 points in just 14.6 minutes per game over the past two years at Seton Hall, Jackson’s coaches expect him to take an expanded rotational role with the Wolverines this season.

And while that may make Jackson rightfully overlooked — even among his own transfer class that includes a former-five star in graduate guard Nimari Burnett and a proven-starter in graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua — he’s still embracing every opportunity to finish his career in the state where it began.

“What I like about him is his growth,” Martelli said. “He is a quieter guy. But you see a growth and I am impressed with his willingness to trust. Sometimes when these guys transfer, they come into a new situation (that) maybe they don’t trust. They transferred because ‘well I’m going to look for something different’, but they don’t know that they are in something different until they let themselves go and be trusting.”

It was clear from the moment that he committed to the Wolverines, that home is where Jackson wants to be. And if that is any indication of whether he is ready to embrace his new situation, it will make the homecoming all the sweeter.