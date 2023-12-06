When Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli discussed pregame what the Wolverines expected Indiana to look like, his attention immediately went to toughness in the paint.

And while the Michigan men’s basketball team may have known that the Hoosiers were going to play through the middle, that didn’t mean the Wolverines were able to stop it. Struggling to defend the paint, Michigan (4-5 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) fell to Indiana (7-1, 2-0) in its first Big Ten contest on Tuesday, 78-75.

“When I saw them, I thought they were a superior — not average — a superior interior passing team,” Martelli said. “… They put the ball in position where (their bigs) could get buckets. It’s a tribute to them, because going in the anticipation is, they know where their bread is buttered. … Overwhelming size across the board.”

Knowing that their bread is buttered in the paint, the Hoosiers immediately played through their two bigs, center Kel’el Ware and forward Malik Reneau.

Ware faced little resistance inside early, putting up nine points in just eight minutes played in the first frame. Even when he didn’t score directly, his presence created space on the interior for his teammates, allowing Indiana to score 22 of its 37 first-half points in the paint.

“We need to be better at doing our work early,” redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter said. “Making sure that they’re not getting the looks that they want.”

When Ware’s two fouls took him out of the game with six-plus minutes left in the half, though, the Wolverines began to find more space to work. Tschetter provided a spark off the bench, scoring seven points and drawing multiple fouls as the Hoosiers struggled to defend without Ware.

In the time that Ware spent on the bench, Michigan turned a five-point deficit into a two-point lead — leaving him as the only Indiana player with a positive plus-minus entering the break.

While Ware made an impact when he returned in the second half — racking up two points, an assist, a rebound and a foul drawn in just over a minute — graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua didn’t let Ware take control of the game again. Instead, he drained four straight shots and forced a turnover on the other end, single-handedly spurring a six-point swing in the Wolverines’ favor.

But Nkamhoua soon picked up his second and third fouls of the game, pulling him out of the game momentarily with 10:42 left on the clock. And again, the Hoosiers found room under the basket, keeping pace with Michigan. Reneau picked up where Ware left off, chipping in 11 second-half points for a team-leading total of 15.

“They’ve got two really good bigs down there,” Tschetter said. “Malik and Kel’el, all credit to them, they’re really good. Myself included, gotta take responsibility to be a little bit more physical.”

As the Wolverines continued racking up fouls, putting Indiana in the double bonus with over five and a half minutes left, creating space in the paint only got easier. Any contact could lead to two free throws for the Hoosiers, and they made sure to take advantage of it. They scored all but one second-half field goal on the interior, with Michigan unable to put up much of a fight to stop it.

And while the Wolverines spread the scoring out to keep the game close, they never pulled away. Indiana answered each Michigan bucket by getting the ball inside, keeping the contest within three points for its final eight-plus minutes.

With a minute remaining and the game tied at 73 points apiece, the Wolverines’ inability to guard inside once again proved costly — this time for good. Ware caught the ball in the post and easily turned inside for a barely-contested layup, giving the Hoosiers a lead they never lost.

And in the final seconds, Michigan once again couldn’t finish in the clutch. Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel missed two key free throws to bring the game an inch closer while Indiana hit the shots it needed to at the stripe.

Then, with 2.2 seconds left, Ware left his mark on the game one last time. He deflected and stole Tschetter’s inbound pass, sealing the Hoosiers’ victory as he dribbled the clock away.

“We didn’t have enough to win a 15-round fight,” Martelli said. “Probably had enough to win a 12-round fight, but not a 15-round fight. And every night in the Big Ten is going to be a 15-round fight, and a championship fight.”

In gearing up for that fight, Michigan knew that Indiana wanted to play through the paint. But the Wolverines still couldn’t stop it, and it cost them yet another close game.