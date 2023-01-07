EAST LANSING — Michigan State’s disdain for the Michigan men’s basketball team radiated through Breslin Center. Showers of boos greeted the Wolverines when they took the floor, and more boos bid them farewell when they left it. Michigan’s recent struggles in East Lansing, paired with the downright hostility of the Spartan crowd, made walking out with a win seem increasingly improbable.

As the clock wound down, that improbability turned into an impossibility as Michigan (9-6 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) fell to Michigan State (11-4, 3-1), 59-53.

In a grueling first half, neither side could fully separate themselves from the other. Whether it was the nerves that accompany a game of this caliber or the amped-up defenses, quality shots became a rare occurrence early in the game. Junior center Hunter Dickinson — the focal point of the Wolverine offense — exemplified the offensive struggles, scoring just four points in 14 minutes during the first period.

In the midst of the defensive battle, though, Spartan forward Malik Hall started to find his groove by the end of the half. Tied at 14 apiece with 4:32 left in the period, Hall sparked a 5-0 individual run, sending the Izzone into a frenzy and forcing Michigan to burn a timeout. Hall continued to leave his fingerprints on the half, knocking home a pair of free throws directly before the break to give the Spartans a 27-18 lead.

Coming out of the break, Michigan State’s lead continued to expand. The first three possessions of the half resulted in a 3-pointer from Spartan guard A.J. Hoggard, a shot-clock violation by the Wolverines and another bucket for Michigan State, this time courtesy of forward Joey Hauser. Suddenly, the Spartan lead had ballooned to 14, and Michigan found itself calling a timeout to stifle momentum yet again.

But slowly, the Wolverines began to claw their way back. Timely buckets from Dickinson and freshman wing Jett Howard kept Michigan in the game throughout the majority of the second period. Down the stretch, that ability to avoid a blowout turned into the threat of a comeback.

As soon as the Wolverines would get too close, though, Michigan State had an answer. After a Dickinson free throw cut the Spartan lead to five, Hauser snagged an offensive rebound on the next possession before putting it back up and in with 1:47 left to play — forcing yet another Wolverine timeout.

That dance continued all the way up to the final buzzer. Michigan would score, but Michigan State would answer, protecting its lead in the process.

And as time expired, the Wolverines walked off the Breslin Center floor in a manner that’s becoming all too familiar for them in East Lansing:

With their heads down and the deafening sea of green and white celebrating yet another win over their in-state rivals.