After losing to No. 14 Indiana on Saturday, the Michigan men’s basketball team squandered its first three-game win streak since November, and with it, the chance to capture its first signature win of the season.

“The progress really, kind of, almost got erased with this loss right here,” junior center Hunter Dickinson said after Michigan fell to the Hoosiers. “We’re kind of back to the drawing board. I would say we probably only have like one more of these (losses) left to use up if we want to make the (NCAA) Tournament. And so, I think the progress kind of got a little erased out there.”

The Wolverines’ loss to Indiana makes their chances at an NCAA Tournament at-large bid an increasingly tall order. While Dickinson claimed the progress over the recent stretch is joining the momentum — thrown to the wayside — Michigan coach Juwan Howard disagreed with his man in the middle.

“I’m not quite sure what he means by ‘back to the drawing board,’ ” Howard said. “I would just say this, that we’re 8-6 (in the Big Ten) and we have a tough opponent coming up on the road. That’s a game that we have to, of course, prepare and get ready for and we’re looking forward to the matchup. But, still doesn’t change anything. One game at a time.”

Howard hammered home the message he’s been repeating all year: one game at a time. Despite the disconnect between Dickinson and Howard’s responses, both recognize how important a win in the next game is.

That next game comes against Wisconsin in Madison. The Badgers, led by guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Steven Crowl, have experienced their fair share of struggles this year despite sharing the regular-season conference title with Illinois last season. Sitting at 6-8 in conference play, they provide an opportunity for Michigan to bounce back. But any road game in the Big Ten is difficult, and at Wisconsin is no exception.

Adding to the difficulty of taking on the Badgers in Madison is the baggage that comes with the contest. Physical baggage — as it’s the Wolverines’ third game in a week — and emotional baggage, as the shadow from last season’s handshake-line scrum between the two programs still looms.

The most important baggage, though, is the baggage that Michigan has to drop — moving on from the loss to Indiana. It was a devastating loss that left the Wolverines with even less room for error. Putting their loss to the Hoosiers on the backburner is going to be difficult, though, especially considering the implications it has on their season.

“Definitely going to be tough to not let this one linger,” Dickinson said. “I think the guys in the locker room are pretty upset and rightfully so because, like I said earlier, this was a game that we kind of let slip through our fingers. I’d be lying if I’d say that you should be able to get over this easily.”

To right its once-again capsized season, Michigan will look to recapture the momentum it bottled its successful three-game streak over the past two weeks. While moving on may be difficult, like Dickinson said, it’s not a choice at this point in the season.

Which is why, to have any chance of getting their season back on track, the Wolverines must drop that baggage off and move forward following Howard’s mantra:

One game at a time.