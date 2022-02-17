Standing at the Breslin Center podium after a blowout loss to Michigan State last month, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson’s message was blunt:

“Sometimes we just have some mental lapses that open the game up for the other team, and I think today was another example of that. It’s something that we need to fix before we want to make a run at anything.”

It was a stark contrast to Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s promises that the Wolverines would get better on the defensive end, a vow he made after nearly every early-season loss.

And since Dickinson’s change in tone, Michigan has made significant strides on defense. In wins over Penn State and Purdue, the Wolverines held their opponents under 60 points, the first time they’ve done so in consecutive games all season. Michigan’s defense was a bit more porous in Saturday’s loss to Ohio State but still held its own, limiting KenPom’s eighth-ranked offense to 68 points — 6.5 below its season average.

“There are stretches in your season where mistakes are made and you feel that as a group, you have areas you want to improve,” Howard said Wednesday. “In order to improve on those areas, you have to work on it. And with that time of work, it becomes habits. That’s where we’re developing habits.”

The Wolverines entered the season ranked No. 1 nationally in adjusted defense according to KenPom. Coupled with their strong defensive track record over Howard’s first two seasons, there were high expectations for Michigan on that end of the floor — but that was largely based on projection. Some time to acclimate maybe should have been expected for a team consisting of four freshmen in its rotation.

Early on, poor performance after poor performance led to lights out shooting nights for the Wolverines’ opponents, the biggest internal critique being, “they didn’t feel us.” Michigan wasn’t aggressive enough when contesting shots and hedging ball screens. Put simply, its defense wasn’t tough to play against.

Following last week’s wins over the Nittany Lions and Boilermakers, however, Howard and Dickinson seemed to believe that the Wolverines had turned a corner.

“I talked about at halftime that it’s too easy,” Howard said after beating Penn State. “Everything they’re getting is too easy. And we gotta make them work for every bucket, but they don’t feel us. We gotta cut off the paint touches. … We did a really good job of keeping the man in front. When they did touch the paint, we limited them to one shot opportunities because our guys did a really good job of boxing out. But our activity and energy and communication was very solid in the second half.”

Added Dickinson after the win over Purdue: “For us, that’s what we want our identity to be, as the toughest, nastiest team out there. And I think we showed that out there today.”

With a trip to Iowa on Thursday looming, it’s all the more crucial that Michigan continues its defensive momentum. Just like the Buckeyes and Boilermakers, the Hawkeyes are an offensive juggernaut, but with an added wrinkle; Iowa plays at the second-fastest pace of any Big Ten team, while Ohio State and Purdue are both in the bottom half of the conference.

Most importantly, the Wolverines have to show improvement in transition, something they didn’t necessarily need to do in their last three games. But it’s been a sore spot for them all season and proved costly against the Spartans — the Big Ten’s third fastest team. Michigan gave up 28 points in transition in the loss.

“We talk about the emphasis on getting back in transition,” Howard said. “Not taking any possessions off, whether it’s makes or misses, that we have to be sprinting and talking and try to make sure that we get matched up. Sometimes you’re gonna be cross matched, but it’s important that we get a guy matched up on one of their players because they will make you pay if you don’t.”

It’s unlikely that the Wolverines will be able to fully contain an offense as good as Iowa’s, but they need to limit the Hawkeyes’ opportunities to have a chance. And Michigan’s recent improvements have given Howard optimism that the Wolverines will be able to hold their own:

“I talked about it from day one, that if we want to be a defensive team to play in this league, in the Big Ten, you have to develop that attitude of being the toughest, nastiest.”