March is here.

The apex of the men’s college basketball season. With both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments looming, it’s easy to get entrenched in the web of projected seedings. But for Michigan, a team just breaking into the bubble conversation, its mindset hasn’t changed.

“It’s go time now,” Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington said Wednesday. “But it’s kind of been go time for us for a few months as we try to earn our way into seeding for the Big Ten Tournament, as we try to earn our way into postseason play. You hope this is the time of year that your team starts trending in the right direction.”

And the Wolverines are trending in the right direction. Winning six of its last eight matchups, Michigan is playing its best basketball of the year across the board.

In the backcourt, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin is reaching new heights on the offensive end, averaging 16.9 points per game over the last eight contests and skyrocketing up NBA mock drafts in the process. Freshman Dug McDaniel, a pass-first guard, is scoring with a newfound aggression, averaging 18 points in the Wolverines’ current three-game win streak — up from his season average of 8.2.

In the frontcourt, starting redshirt freshman forward Will Tschetter while junior forward Terrance Williams II dealt with an injury has been a successful change to the rotation. One that Michigan has stuck with — at least, so far — after Williams’ return.

And, of course, leading the recent surge is junior center Hunter Dickinson. Showing that his larger than life off-court persona is capable of translating into larger than life on-court moments, Dickinson is at the helm of the Wolverines’ late-season turnaround.

“He’s shown so much great leadership,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said after the Wolverines defeated Wisconsin on Sunday. “He’s shown that he’s a true Michigan man, and you’ve seen how he’s dialed in to represent what this team is all about. His coaches and his players, he is supporting them. And I am all in with Hunter.”

While the current run is great for the Wolverines’ postseason prospects, they’re not getting ahead of themselves. Instead, they’ve honed in on the message that Howard has been preaching all season: “one game at a time.”

That next game comes at Illinois on Thursday night.

“We have to worry about Thursday,” Washington said. “We have to worry about trying to get a really good road win against a really tough Illinois opponent. And if we can do that, then things continue to move forward for us.”

In Champaign, the Wolverines look to carry their current momentum into college basketball’s most critical month.

The Fighting Illini, similar to Michigan, are stuck in the log-jam of teams holding down spots two-through-nine in the Big Ten standings — all separated by only one game. The stakes for both teams are paramount in their first meeting of the season.

And while the stakes are ever-present, so is the Wolverines’ resolve to win this game as just that, an individual game. There is no Big Ten Tournament, yet, and there is no NCAA Tournament, yet. But a win against Illinois would further open the door to potential success in those respective competitions.

“Dictate your fate,” Washington said. “That’s where you want to be. You don’t want things to have to happen to you as a result of other people’s wins or losses.”

That’s where Michigan is. Heading into the final two regular-season games with its fate in its own hands. And the Wolverines’ destiny — whatever it may be — is rapidly approaching.

Because March is here.