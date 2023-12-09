The Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup this Sunday against Iowa isn’t merely a Big Ten showdown — it’s a chance to confront the past and right the ship in the present.

Looking forward, it’s an opportunity for the Wolverines to display their abilities on the road, to snap a three-game losing streak and to show they aren’t simply defined by close-game losses and a long list of “almosts.”

But looking to the past, that long list of collapses dates back to last season. More specifically, Michigan’s overtime loss at the Hawkeyes Jan. 12 stands out as one of the earliest implosions.

“Fresh in our memories is the game last year,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said Friday. “We controlled that game most of the way, and then (Payton) Sandfort at the end made big shot, after big shot, after big shot and we lost in overtime.”

Despite a 34-point showing from then-freshman forward Jett Howard, the Wolverines failed to preserve a seven-point advantage with two minutes of regulation remaining. Behind sloppy play and turnovers by Michigan, Iowa forced overtime, and capitalized on those miscues to emerge victorious.

Through nine games this season, old habits are dying hard for the Wolverines. Namely, their struggles to close out tight games. It may only be December, but already those issues are proving costly — just like they did last year.

“We’re 4-5 for a reason,” Martelli said. “Even in these individual games, we’re up and down. We do some good things, but we haven’t done enough consistently. I point to turnovers. I point to pace of play — we need to get back to scoring fastbreak points, putting pressure on the defense.”

Against the Hawkeyes, Michigan certainly has the opportunity to get back to playing at a fast pace.

Coming off of a one-possession loss to Indiana, the Wolverines faced the wrath of a slowed tempo. Specifically, Michigan saw the damage the Hoosiers could do in the paint. Iowa’s play style is drastically different from that, though, which presents both opportunities and challenges.

Transition offense is at the center of both. Throughout the Wolverines’ recent struggles, getting out in transition is something that Martelli has especially emphasized. Against a fast-paced team like the Hawkeyes, Michigan will have an opportunity to prove their mettle at fastbreak scoring and pressuring the defense. In order to stave off Iowa, the Wolverines will need to pass those tests.

And while Michigan’s priority against Indiana was protecting the lanes, the Wolverines’ focus will now shift to the 3-point line to guard the Hawkeyes.

“(Indiana) came in averaging four threes a game,” Martelli said. “We lost a Division I game giving up three threes. It does make you scratch your head, and this game, (Iowa’s) intent is to have three threes in the first minute. We have to make sure that we limit their 3-pointers and transition offense.”

Michigan’s collapse at Iowa this past January exemplified the damage that the Hawkeyes are capable of. The Wolverines allowed two 3-pointers — one becoming a four-point play — in the final minute of regulation, washing away their victory.

Returning to Carver-Hawkeye Arena is an opportunity to rewrite the narrative Michigan set last season through a late-game collapse. For a team whose early season has been defined by that same struggle, there’s added significance.

“We’re focused on the fact that right now, we’ve lost three, four games — one possession games — that have all been down to the wire,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “We’ve been in all those games and just understanding of the fact that it’s important to play hard. … But it’s also important to just be better. Be better in those moments at the end of the game, be better in those moments at the end of the game. Be better in those tougher situations.”

While the Wolverines are playing perfectly hard, they haven’t been better. They’re still failing to close out games, just like last season.

Coming off a loss to Indiana, adjusting to a drastically different opponent in Iowa is no easy task. But with a potential fourth-straight loss looming on the horizon for Michigan, it won’t simply be enough to make adjustments.

Set for another close conference game on the road, the Wolverines will just have to be better.