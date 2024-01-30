Speaking to a gaggle of reporters Monday afternoon, Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard looked outside the program for some answers.

“You guys always ask me questions, I’ve got a question for everyone,” Howard joked. “How can y’all help us beat Michigan State? Go ahead, I’ll take down some notes.”

Howard used a jovial tone, clearly not serious about asking the press how to fix the Wolverines’ ongoing issues. But it might come from a place of truth, given that Michigan has lost eight of its last nine games and Howard has yet to remedy the problems that have plagued them throughout the season.

With a rivalry contest against the Spartans looming on Tuesday, he’ll need to find some answers quickly for the Wolverines to have any hope of pulling off an upset.

“It’s great to have a rivalry game in-state,” Howard said. “This is always fun times for the entire state to see two teams that do a really good job competing for the bragging rights. … We expect it’s gonna be a very unwelcoming environment for us when we arrive tomorrow.”

While the in-state rivalry is still good fun, neither team has competed as well as it had hoped to going into the season. Michigan sits alone in last place at 2-7 in the Big Ten, and Michigan State is only two games ahead. With the Wolverines at 7-13 overall and the Spartans at 12-8, the two rivals’ combined 19-21 record marks their worst joint winning percentage entering a contest with each other since 1982.

Unlike Michigan, though, Michigan State came into the year with high expectations, ranking fourth in the preseason AP poll. And while the Spartans haven’t achieved the record they expected, they still have the talent that earned them that preseason ranking. Having a Hall of Fame coach in Tom Izzo helps, too.

“I see a team that is scrapping and clawing, unlike us,” Howard said of Michigan State. “I also expect that Michigan State, with some of the disappointment they’ve had every day, Tom Izzo and his staff are rallying the troops and growing them and teaching them day by day.”

With Izzo guiding the ship, the Spartans have some top-tier hands on deck — starting with guard Tyson Walker. Walker is one of the best guards in the Big Ten and arguably the entire country, averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 40% from behind the arc. For the Wolverines, finding solutions to their defensive problems starts with finding an answer for Walker.

On the other end, Michigan State ranks 21st in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. That poses trouble for Michigan’s offense, particularly without their leading scorer, suspended sophomore guard Dug McDaniel. That much has shown in the Wolverines’ scoring totals, averaging 80.5 points in 18 games with McDaniel and 62 points in two games thus far without him.

So in the midst of the roughest patch of its roughest season by winning percentage since 2008, the odds are stacked against Michigan as it prepares to head into enemy territory. To salvage a rivalry win over the Spartans in an almost-certainly lost season, Howard will need to find some answers — fast.

And when it comes to finding the right answers for how to beat Michigan State on Tuesday, the Wolverines will hope Howard won’t need to ask anyone else.