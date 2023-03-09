CHICAGO — After a disappointing regular season, the Michigan men’s basketball team entered the Big Ten Tournament seeking redemption. But, looking to foil the Wolverines in that quest — just two weeks removed from their first meeting of the season — stood Rutgers.

Ultimately, the Scarlet Knights (19-13 overall, 11-10 Big Ten) proved too strong a challenger for Michigan (17-15, 11-10), winning 62-50, and leaving the Wolverines reeling with the same taste of defeat that became all too familiar in the regular season.

Michigan came out of the gate hot, opening the contest on a 9-2 run. Rutgers quickly recovered, though, proving its defensive reputation is more than warranted — forcing seven first-half turnovers and holding the Wolverines to just 28 points in the opening frame.

While that defense slowed the Michigan offense, junior center Hunter Dickinson served as a lifeline when it struggled, working Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi in the post en route to 13 first-half points. The Wolverines’ own defense shined too, minimizing the effect of their own offensive struggles and holding Rutgers to an abysmal 10-for-34 line in the first period.

Coming out of the break, the gritty defensive battle from the first half looked likely to continue. Rutgers continued to hound Michigan on the defensive end, forcing another seven turnovers. The Wolverines’ defense continued to find success too, though, limiting Scarlet Knight success on the offensive end.

But while Michigan’s cohesive defensive effort continued into the second half, its offense stagnated. Shooting just 4-for-21 from the field in the second frame, the Wolverines simply couldn’t find the basket. And Dickinson, once a lifeline on offense, no longer aided Michigan with a reliable option to fallback on.

With the two defenses controlling the contest, neither offense could create enough momentum to build a substantial lead. But then, in a flash, Rutgers jumped ahead.

Over the course of four minutes, the Scarlet Knights turned a two-point lead into an 11-point lead, leaving the Wolverines spinning out of control, wondering what they got hit with. As Rutgers guard Cam Spencer connected on the 3-pointer that extended the Scarlet Knight lead to 11, he cocked his head to the side, flashed a smile and sauntered down the floor with a swagger that screamed ‘this game is over’.

And on the next possession, when Rutgers guard Derek Simpson got the ball in transition before throwing down a massive two-handed slam — extending the Scarlet Knight lead to 13 with six minutes left — he hammered the final nail into Michigan’s coffin. The Wolverines never showed any sign of recovering, making just three of their final 15 field goal attempts.

Just like in the regular season, the Wolverines fell apart down the stretch.

And just like in the regular season, Michigan’s quest for redemption in the Big Ten Tournament ended in disappointment.