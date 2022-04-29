Michigan coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines have struck again in the transfer portal, landing Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn.

Llewelyn becomes the third graduate transfer guard Michigan has nabbed in the past three years — Mike Smith and DeVante’ Jones the other two — and was one of the nationally coveted players in the portal.

With the Tigers last season, Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, earning him First Team All-Ivy League honors. The 6-foot-2 combo guard showed an ability to run Princeton’s offense and score the basketball when he was called on.

Llewellyn’s skills and experience caught the eye of many schools. He was the No. 25 prospect in the portal according to 247 Sports.

But in a backcourt brimming with undeveloped talent like rising sophomore guards Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin, Llewelyn will need to bring more than respectable basketball ability to the court — he’ll need to be a veteran presence for the Wolverines in a backcourt that lacks one.

After finding that leadership in Smith and Jones, Howard hopes his third transfer portal pickup proves just as impactful.