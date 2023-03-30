Juwan Howard is no stranger to the transfer portal, dipping into it each offseason of his tenure to try to recruit players to the Michigan men’s basketball team.

And on Thursday, he did exactly that. First reported by On3, former Alabama guard Nimari Burnett has committed to Michigan.

This isn’t Burnett’s first time finding a team through the portal, though. Although he played last season with the Crimson Tide, he spent his freshman season at Texas Tech. However he played in just 12 games, averaging 5.3 points per game. When he transferred to Alabama, he saw the court more often — playing in 27 games, starting nine of them — but his minutes decreased in the process.

Despite coming in as a five-star recruit, Burnett played just 14.6 minutes per game. After the season he opted to use the transfer portal to find the right place for him. And the Wolverines have demonstrated their ability to utilize transfer players well. That’s evident in former players like DeVante’ Jones and Mike Smith, who both served as key leaders on past teams. It’s also clear from last season, with guards Joey Baker and Jaelin Llewellyn transferring in.

Although Llewellyn missed most of the season after suffering an ACL injury, Howard integrated him with the team from the very start of the season. Baker had a similar experience, with his leadership and responsibility growing throughout the year. One difference between those players and Burnett is that Burnett is entering his junior year, not a graduate student.

With freshman wing Jett Howard declaring for the NBA Draft, Michigan could use a piece to try to add depth. While Burnett shot just 36.8 percent from beyond the arc and doesn’t supplement Jett’s shooting presence, he’s another player that can contribute scoring. Last season Burnett averaged 5.6 points and two rebounds per game, but that was behind a deep Alabama squad.

It’s unclear how he will be used with freshman guard Dug McDaniel filling a guard spot and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin’s future destination up in the air. Regardless, Burnett can add depth — even if that’s from coming off the bench.

Juwan has shown the impact that the transfer portal has, and now Burnett, on his third team, can prove his own impact with the Wolverines.

For Burnett, maybe third time’s the charm.