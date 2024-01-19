For a moment, it looked like the Wolverines finally may have figured it out.

Engaged in a tight battle with No. 14 Illinois, the Michigan men’s basketball team didn’t look like the sub-.500 squad that entered the contest winning just one out of its last six games. For 27 minutes of play, the Wolverines looked like a group that could hang with a top team and fight back after absorbing punches.

But then the mirage faded, and Michigan (7-11 overall, 2-5 Big Ten) reverted to its season-long form as the Fighting Illini (13-4, 4-2) pulled away and never looked back, coming out on top, 88-73.

After struggling on the glass and giving up an early 11-point run to earn a nine-point deficit, the Wolverines cleaned things up. By the under-8 media timeout, Michigan reduced its deficit to just three points.

And thus began a pattern.

The Wolverines would draw close, within a basket of tying the game or retaking the lead. Then, they would blow a rotation on the other end or miss an open look, and the Illini would pull away.

But in the first half, each time Illinois threatened to extend its lead past two possessions, Michigan clawed back. It never broke even or pulled ahead, but it did enough to stay in the contest, on the verge of swinging momentum.

With 24 seconds to play, the Wolverines had their best chance of the half to deliver a powerful strike. Graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn drained an and-1 3-pointer, bringing Michigan within one point. But after an Illini timeout, Llewellyn missed his free throw and the Wolverines entered the break down 37-36.

Just 90 seconds into the second half, Michigan tied the game after graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua took a charge and sophomore guard Dug McDaniel cashed in on the other end. But the tie, too, would be short lived for the Wolverines as they ceded seven quick points, forcing Michigan coach Juwan Howard to take a timeout.

But things didn’t get better for the Wolverines until the first media timeout shortly after. Michigan switched to a zone defense that left the Illini fighting to find the basket, and the Wolverines pulled within one again.

But then Illinois broke the dam the zone had built, capitalizing on transition offense to go on a 10-0 run in just 75 seconds, earning the first double-digit lead of the game.

Just like that, all of Michigan’s momentum dissipated. And just like that, the game was all but over.

After the Illini broke the dam, the floodgates opened. Gone was the back-and-forth affair that the Wolverines just couldn’t capitalize on. In its place was a quickly devolving contest. Michigan went six minutes without a field goal, its drought broken only by a pair of free throws. And though it chipped away at the deficit with small spurts, it never brought its deficit under 9 points.

And as close as the Wolverines crept to overtaking the 14th-ranked team in the country for 27 minutes of play, they never earned the lead beyond the opening basket. And when Illinois flipped the momentum of the game on its head with a 75-second, 10-point run, it never looked back.