The first four minutes of the No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball season went as expected for a team returning just one starter from last year’s Sweet 16 squad.

Missed open 3-pointers, errant passes to teammates and defensive lapses led the Wolverines to struggle in the early onset of the game.

Enter graduate guard Joey Baker.

Baker capitalized on good ball movement from his teammates, draining an open 3-pointer. Michigan never looked back.

The Wolverines (1-0 overall) handled business in their season opener by beating Purdue Fort Wayne (0-1), 75-56.

After Baker’s momentum-boosting 3-pointer, Michigan found its offensive rhythm, going on an 18-0 scoring run. With 14 minutes to play in the first half, the Wolverines led 12-8 and never trailed again.

During the scoring run, Michigan showed flashes of its high potential. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin cleaned up his own missed three by grabbing the rebound and driving to the basket, drawing contact and hitting the free throw. Baker continued his 3-point shooting with another outside shot, forcing the Mastodons to take a timeout.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson led the balanced offensive attack with 13 points in the first, going 5-for-6 from the field. A size mismatch for an undersized Purdue Fort Wayne squad, Dickinson easily broke through double teams in the paint, finding open teammates on the perimeter when necessary.

The Wolverines dug deep into their rotation in the first half, playing 10 different players. Off the bench, freshman guard Dug McDaniel, junior guard Jace Howard and freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr. all saw quality minutes. McDaniel showed flashes of his breakaway speed, beating players to the basket on multiple occasions. Freshman guard Jett Howard showed off his range, hitting an NBA-distance three.

Michigan’s lead never faltered throughout the first half, but many of the early mistakes kept the game within reach for the Mastodons.

The second half opened just like the first half ended, with a Jett three-pointer. Coming off a 30-point exhibition game on Friday, Jett’s transition to the college game appears easy, having his presence felt on every possession.

Dickinson led the effort in all facets of the game. Two offensive possessions in a row to start the second half were punctuated by a slam from the center, the latter coming off a perfectly placed lob pass from Jett.

McDaniel, playing 14 minutes in relief of graduate student guard Jaelin Llewellyn, got the loudest ovation of the night. Diving for the ball after a missed Purdue Fort Wayne shot, he went coast-to-coast, faking out one defender with a behind-the-back dribble before beating three defenders on the way to a reverse layup. The freshman’s shifty skills were on display all night.

A slow-moving game, Michigan struggled to score at a fast pace with its starters on the bench for the majority of the second half. Baker continued to give the Wolverines energy, even picking up a flagrant foul for a hook and hold. The rotation players bidded time, holding onto a double-digit lead.

But, it was Dickinson and Jett that provided the scoring spark Michigan longed for to truly put the game out of reach. In less than one minute, Jett drained a three one on end, blocked a Mastadon layup and proceeded to hit another three immediately after.

As the only Wolverines scoring in double digits, Dickinson with 22 and Jett with 21, Michigan’s isn’t solely on Dickinson’s paint presence to boost the team.

Although they showed signs of early-season rust, the Wolverines handled business against an inferior Mastadon squad.