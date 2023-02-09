If the NCAA basketball season is a cliff, the NCAA Tournament is the top. It’s the end goal. Right now, the Michigan men’s basketball team is holding onto the side of that cliff for dear life — one misstep from a quick descent toward the oblivion of the NIT — and focusing on the next handhold to slowly pull itself up.

The Wolverines (14-10 overall, 8-5 Big Ten) grabbed that next handhold Wednesday, pulling themselves further toward March Madness by defeating Nebraska (11-14, 4-10), 93-72, on the back of a tsunami of 3-pointers.

“We’ve been talking a lot about staying consistent and making sure that we have that dog mentality,” redshirt freshman forward Will Tschetter said. “… I think for us to put together three games here and then keep it rolling into the next couple is going to be huge for us.”

Out of the gate, Michigan looked to work the ball inside through junior center Hunter Dickinson. But when faced with an all-too-familiar double team on the first possession, he began sending the ball back outside.

Dickinson’s facilitation sparked a shower of 3-pointers from the Wolverines, who poured in eight triples in the first half alone. Riding its hot shooting from deep, Michigan ignited a 28-5 run in the middle of the half. And at the center of that run was graduate guard Joey Baker.

A spark plug off the bench, Baker connected on his second 3-pointer of the contest with 7:30 left in the first half, directly in front of the student section. The next trip down the floor, Baker found nylon from the exact same spot — sending Crisler Center into a frenzy and forcing another Cornhusker timeout. His hot hand helped push the Wolverines into halftime up 46-34.

“Joey just brings instant offense when he comes off the bench, instant shot making,” freshman wing Jett Howard said. “(He)’s always consistent in his work. He’s consistent and I think that’s why he makes those clutch threes for us and those consistent daggers.”

Howard picked up where Baker left off early in the second frame. After getting to the baseline and connecting on a mid-range jumper one minute into the half, Howard started to showcase his smooth stroke from deep. Connecting on two triples in the first four minutes of the half, Howard turned Baker’s first-half sprinkles into a second-half downpour.

Exploiting Nebraska’s 1-3-1 zone in the second half, Howard finished the game with 22 points while shooting 6-for-14 from deep.

“They were in zone,” Howard said with a chuckle. “I think they saw how other teams beat us in zone, like our terrible loss to Central Michigan, and thought it probably was a good idea to do that. I guess we were making shots today and we made them pay for it.”

Michigan went cold from beyond the arc midway through the second half, allowing Nebraska to cut its lead to just 10 points with six minutes left. But it still found ways to protect its lead from any real threat; Dickinson clawed for putbacks, freshman guard Dug McDaniel lofted in floaters and Bufkin got it done from midrange.

Eventually, though, the Wolverines reheated from deep with five minutes to go. Timely 3-pointers from Howard, McDaniel and Dickinson put the Cornhuskers away down the stretch — emphatically slamming the door on any semblance of a comeback in a similar fashion to how they built their original lead.

While beating Nebraska is far from Michigan’s best win, it’s still a win. And after stringing together three wins in a row for the first time since November, the Wolverines are slowly pulling themselves up the cliff that they’re so desperately trying to scale.