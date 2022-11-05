Just days away from the start of its new season, the No. 22 Michigan basketball team had a chance to measure its new lineup against someone other than itself in an exhibition against Ferris State.

In a game that won’t count towards their record and against an inferior, Division-II Bulldogs team, the Wolverines handled their business. Although it took nearly the entire first half to completely overwhelm Ferris State, Michigan managed to experiment with multiple lineup combinations, rotating all 16 players into the game on its way to a 88-75 victory Friday night.

The Wolverines, seemingly excited to finally be back in front of fans at Crisler Center, burst to a 9-2 lead within the first three minutes and stayed in front for the rest of the contest. Michigan, however, showed some growing pains throughout the first half.

Those pains showed up defensively early, as the Bulldogs enjoyed plenty of good looks. But many of those looks — like a missed open dunk by forward Mykel Bingham — turned out to be harmless, as Ferris State opened the game shooting an abysmal 2-for-13 from the floor.

Still, the Bulldogs are a D-II team, and as the game wore on, the Wolverines made that more and more clear, beating up on their subpar opponent.

So if Ferris State forgot, just for a moment, that it isn’t on the same playing field as Michigan — like when it began to convert on its unexpectedly favorable chances to keep the game within four almost 11 minutes in — the Wolverines gave the Bulldogs a painful reminder.

It was freshman wing Jett Howard who gave Ferris State perhaps the loudest reminder of its inferiority. The Bulldogs simply didn’t have an answer, as he scored again, and again and again, posting 14 points in the last four minutes of the first half alone, en route to a team-leading 30 points.

And if keeping the score within 20 through the first half had Ferris State still forgetting that it was just a D-II team on the road against a Big Ten opponent, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin served the Bulldogs an undeniable reminder to start the second half.

A little over two minutes into the half, Bufkin stormed down the left side of the lane for a vicious, one-handed dunk over a helpless Ferris State defender that opened up for the floodgates for a dominant second half. Bufkin blew by defenders for an uncontested layup in the paint on the next possession, and Michigan became too much to handle.

Howard stayed hot, converting from all over the floor, while the Wolverines’ supporting cast joined in on the beat down, bullying their overmatched competition throughout the rest of the lopsided affair.

Freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr., who struggled early, optimized the second-half uproar with an and-one basket followed by an assertive two-handed flush midway through the second half. Meanwhile, freshman forward Youssef Khayat — another of the many players making their Michigan debuts — pleased the crowd with a breakaway drunk as the Wolverines’ lead continued to balloon.

Contributors like Reed and Khayat, although not making a big splash on the stat sheet, highlighted what the game was for Michigan. It was a chance for new players to get their first game-like action, for lineups to be tested, for early jitters to be shaken-out — and to do it all without taking any risks.

The Bulldogs were harmless in the exhibition, allowing the entire Wolverine roster to take care of business.

