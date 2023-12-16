Picking up the head coaching reins for the first time since heart surgery, Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard looked for a warm welcome back to the bench on Saturday.

And where Howard looked for warmth, his Wolverines brought the heat. Spreading the ball around, Michigan (6-5 overall) took care of the Eagles (5-5), 83-66. Five Wolverines ended the game in double figures, led by graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua’s 17 points.

“There’s nothing like having a group that’s buying in,” Howard said. “As you can see when you look at the box score, five players in double figures. You look at the box score again, and you say, ‘well, (sophomore guard Dug McDaniel) took the most shots, and that was 11.’ That shows you that guys are sharing the basketball. What’s more important is sharing the game.”

Despite a hot shooting start, the Wolverines didn’t pull away right from tip-off. For the first 10-plus minutes, every time they raced ahead, Eastern Michigan found a way to pull the game back a bit closer. And while Michigan never lost the lead once it claimed it just over a minute in, the Eagles managed to keep the game within reach, even cutting their deficit to five points with six minutes left in the half.

But soon after, senior forward Terrance Williams II scored five straight points, including his second 3-pointer of the game. Sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. then poked the ball free and dove to the floor to grab it, creating a wide open fast-break layup and a cacophonous cheer from the crowd.

Over those final six minutes, the Wolverines stretched that five-point lead to 17. Five different players scored in that span as they firmly snatched control of the contest.

“Any good team, any great team, you want to have a lot of guys that are able to step up, because relying on one guy gets rough,” Nkamhoua said. “Everybody’s gonna miss, everybody’s gonna have bad nights. But then when you have everybody clicking on all cylinders, that’s kind of unbeatable.”

Coming out of the break though, Michigan wasn’t clicking on all cylinders, shooting just 25% from the field through the first ten minutes of the half. Still, the Wolverines mostly kept pace with the Eagles, as the two teams traded more misses than makes.

With 9:33 left, though, Eastern Michigan used a 6-0 run to cut its deficit down to 10. Getting out in transition, Eagles guard Tyson Acuff launched a 3-pointer from the wing to try and reduce the hole to single digits.

But as the shot clanged off the rim and into Michigan hands, the Wolverines found help throughout the rotation to keep Eastern Michigan at arm’s length.

Speeding down the court, graduate forward Tray Jackson drained a corner three to extend the lead once again. Reed soon followed that with a fast-break layup of his own, fully stifling the Eagles’ momentum.

“We stayed the course and we got together and we got through that run,” Williams said. “Basketball is a game of runs at the end of the day, so they had their run. All we had to do was weather the storm, and we did that and we came out with the win.”

And once Michigan weathered that storm, Eastern Michigan never churned up another.

The Wolverines continued to spread the ball around, with six different players scoring over those final nine and a half minutes. Led by Nkamhoua’s 11 second-half points, Michigan extended its lead even further, maintaining control until the final buzzer sounded.

“We were just sharing the ball a lot,” Williams said. “We play in the post, but if they go to double, then we kick it out. We drive it and kick it if we see two defenders. I feel like we’re all just shooting the ball well right now.”

With everyone getting involved, Saturday’s game served as a well-rounded blowout over a struggling mid-major for the Wolverines. And for Howard, a comfortable win against a MAC bottom feeder might have been just what the doctor ordered.