BROOKLYN N.Y. — Just one day after appearing to find a groove in its dominant win over Pittsburgh, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team had an opportunity to build upon that momentum further. But with a slow start that illustrated the Wolverines’ glaring weaknesses, it became clear: Michigan is nowhere close to finding its stride.

On Thursday in the Legends Classic championship game, the Wolverines (3-1 overall) failed to find any momentum and spiraled against Arizona State (4-1) en route to an 87-62 blowout loss.

Michigan’s struggles stemmed from the massive hole it dug itself into early in the first half. The Sun Devils came out of the gates firing, penetrating the Wolverine defense early and finding open shots.

Just four minutes into the game, Michigan faced a seven-point deficit after Arizona State guard DJ Horne buried a mid range jumper. At the under 16-minute timeout, the Wolverines hoped to use the break as an opportunity to turn the game around. Instead, the Sun Devils opened the floodgates, shifting their lead from a manageable edge to a monstrous margin. Arizona State ballooned that disparity from seven to 15 in the ensuing five minutes and the Sun Devils’ maintained its unreal shooting performance, sinking shot after shot.

To make matters worse, Michigan’s offense was lethargic, unable to string together any sort of run in hopes of turning things around.

Last night, the Wolverines boasted their strongest offensive performance of the season, consistently creating open looks and shooting the three well. Finding consistency in that facet is something that Michigan needs to attain in order to be successful. That was nowhere to be seen from the Wolverines’ offense on Friday. After four Arizona State scores that Michigan had no answer to, down 19, the Wolverines called a timeout.

The difference between the two teams’ shooting was glaring. In comparison to the Sun Devils’ 18-for-32 shooting, the Wolverines had only connected on nine of their 30 attempts.

In the final seconds of the half, as junior center Hunter Dickinson found himself doubled, he dished the ball to graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn at the top of the key. Llewellyn drove through two defenders and put up a layup. As the buzzer sounded, the ball connected with nylon. With the positive note to end the half, despite being down 18 points, Michigan entered halftime with an opportunity to turn things around in the final 20 minutes of play.

It quickly became clear that it wouldn’t, though.

Although the Wolverines’ offense showed slight improvements as a whole, its 3-point shooting was just as lifeless as it was in the first half. And Arizona State’s was just as potent. Early in the half, Michigan had a few plays that seemed as if they could spark a rally: a put-back shot by Dickinson after a 3-point miss, an and-one layup by sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin for a three-point play, a smooth jump shot by freshman guard Dug McDaniel. But with each of those moments, the Sun Devils had an equally impressive answer.

After unsuccessful efforts to turn things around, the Wolverines’ lifeless demeanor prevailed, on both ends of the floor. No comeback attempt would materialize, as Michigan dropped its first game of the season.