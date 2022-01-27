There was one sound that overwhelmed any other ambience in the Crisler Center on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t a swell of cheers after a Michigan score. It wasn’t a smattering of boos after a Northwestern 3-pointer. Above anything else, it was the shrill of the referees’ whistles that became the prevailing soundtrack for the night.

The Wolverines ultimately prevailed in a closer-than-expected win, but foul trouble throughout the contest raised concerns about Michigan’s ability to execute on both ends of the floor.

“​​Shout out to all the refs, they did what they had to do,” fifth-year guard DeVante’ Jones said. “But I felt like it was difficult (to play).”

In total, the officials called 24 fouls on the Wolverines. The constant calls forced more stoppages and prevented Michigan from getting into an offensive groove, while simultaneously giving the Wildcats more opportunities to stick around. In the first half, Michigan had just 12 made baskets while amassing 10 fouls.

The biggest problem came from the Wolverines’ biggest men: sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and freshman forward Moussa Diabate. When they both take the floor, they give Michigan a dynamic advantage in the paint which is a nightmare for opponents to defend.

But when they leave the floor, the advantage quickly shifts in the other direction.

The lack of depth beyond Dickinson and Diabate is a problem the Wolverines would rather not face head-on. But in the first half, Diabate had two fouls by the 12:53 mark and Dickinson picked up his second with 6:58 to go. This meant meaningful minutes for less-heralded players like senior forwards Jaron Faulds and Brandon Johns Jr. — they just couldn’t offer the same threat on either end of the floor.

Without a big to run the offense through, Michigan sputtered through the end of the first half. The result? A 28-22 lead diminished to a 34-31 halftime advantage.

The second half, though, saw the fouling epidemic infect the rest of the team. An initial offensive spurt saw Michigan race out to a 50-40 lead with just over 15 minutes remaining.

But then, to a symphony of whistles, the scoring ground to a halt. The Wolverines committed offensive fouls on three of the next four possessions. Over the next 10 minutes, they had committed seven total fouls and scored just five points.

“I think we missed a couple layups, a couple went in and out,” Jones said, “But also we went through a stretch where we missed a lot of defensive assignments.”

With under three minutes to go in a tied game, Dickinson took a defensive stance in the post as Northwestern’s Ryan Young faced him up. The 7-footer stood his ground, but made too much contact and was called for his fifth and final foul. Dickinson stood on the floor, in disbelief that his night was over.

A minute later, Diabate was called for his own fifth foul, and suddenly Michigan lost its two starting big men with 1:51 remaining.

“Some will say ‘you know what, you’re going to lose that ball game when you lose two of your best players in the frontcourt, your two starters’, ” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “But it shows that the mindset about this group is that we’re not going to quit.”

The lack of frontcourt presence, though, made the Wolverines’ end-of-game execution a lot harder to come by. Faulds was able to secure a rebound with eight seconds remaining, but missed both free throws after subsequently getting fouled. After the Wolverines fouled while up three on the final possession, the Wildcats made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second. Faulds fumbled the rebound and gave Northwestern one last shot at the buzzer.

Michigan was able to lean into its next-man-up mentality to gut out a victory against the Wildcats. But with more difficult opponents looming, including 10th-ranked Michigan State on Saturday, the Wolverines need to avoid getting into deep foul trouble in the first place.

With Michigan fighting for its NCAA tournament life, every game is taking on a greater magnitude. The next time the Wolverines find themselves in an end of game situation, they’re going to want their All-American center on the floor.