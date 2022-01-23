BLOOMINGTON — Capitalizing on momentum has been a difficult task for the Michigan men’s basketball team all season.

On the heels of a blowout win against Maryland, the Wolverines looked to finally build some by going on the road and defeating an upstart Hoosiers team to grab their first quadrant one win.

Michigan (9-7 Overall, 3-3 Big Ten) did just that, defeating Indiana (14-5, 5-4) 80-62 on Sunday afternoon, and showing a gusto on both ends of the floor that it had lacked most of the year. The Wolverines got off to a hot start in both halves to fuel the victory.

In the early going, Michigan blitzed Indiana, with the Wolverines attacking down low to take advantage of the Hoosiers’ undersized lineup.

Then, Michigan erupted from three.

A shot that has been a point of weakness for the Wolverines most of the season suddenly became its biggest weapon. With Indiana collapsing towards the paint to try and stop the interior shot, it left shooters wide open on the perimeter. They started the game 5-of-6 from three, including two from freshman forward Caleb Houstan, who had made three from deep against the Terrapins after just two in his previous five games. The offense was getting every look it wanted and raced out to a 29-13 lead.

Indiana had been especially porous from the 3-point line, shooting just 34.3% on the year, and Michigan looked to take advantage. The defense often flashed a zone which gave Indiana open looks from deep, but they could not channel the same success as the Wolverines. The Hoosiers went just 1-8 on 3-pointers in the half and their most successful shot was the long two — a welcome sight for Michigan.

Late in the half, though, Indiana began to show some signs of life. The Hoosiers were persistent with their drives to the basket and back-to-back-and-ones from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis fueled a 9-0 run to cut into the lead.

When the half-time buzzer sounded, the Wolverines led 38-30. For a team that had shot 52% in the half, a mere 8-point lead left the door open for an Indiana comeback.

But in the second half, Michigan refound its early mojo. Just under 90 seconds in, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson grabbed a rebound then sailed an outlet pass to a hustling DeVante’ Jones. The fifth-year guard laid in the bucket for the and-one, with Dickinson triumphantly marching down the court behind the play, flexing his muscles. Houstan splashed a three the next possession and the lead ballooned back up to 14.

After a sporadic stretch over the next several minutes that saw both teams go cold from the field, Houstan was once again there to bail the Wolverines out. He drained a three from the left corner to make it a 58-45 ballgame with just under 11 minutes to play.

Houstan shot the ball with the confidence that had made him a highly touted shooter coming into the year, finishing with 19 points and going 5-7 from beyond the arc. The team as a whole fed off this energy, shooting 11-17 from deep.

Every time Indiana made a basket to give the crowd life, Michigan responded to sit them back down. As time trickled down, the Wolverines nursed a double digit lead that had grown to 16 with six minutes to go. Dickinson led the way, making threes and drawing and-ones that garnered celebrations with continually growing enthusiasm.

With 1:15 to go, Houstan drained an elbow three, putting an emphatic exclamation mark on a resounding road victory for Michigan that it dominated from the start.