Without graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn, the Michigan men’s basketball team had every excuse to struggle on the offensive side of the ball. Thrusting freshman guard Dug McDaniel into the starting lineup, while not having a true point guard to back him up, could’ve been a disaster.

But it wasn’t. Instead of struggling on the offensive side of the ball, the Wolverines thrived. Michigan’s 90-point performance against Minnesota on Thursday was its most complete offensive showing of the season, and just about every Wolverine got involved.

“They mustered up some energy because they are competitors,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said of his players postgame. “Just being competitors, they were locked in and focused knowing how important this game was.”

At first, Michigan continued its usual offensive strategy: feeding junior center Hunter Dickinson in the post. Dickinson scored the first seven points for the Wolverines, while distributing the ball as well.

Dickinson’s threat down low started to create more space along the perimeter — space that Michigan’s shooters took advantage of. The Wolverines knocked down their first five 3-pointers, with Dickinson, McDaniel, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and freshman wing Jett Howard all providing a triple of their own. Each of them finished the game in double-digit scoring.

“Our first Big Ten game on the road, we tried to make sure that we set the tone for the whole nation that we’re here to stay,” McDaniel told reporters. “Our mindset going into the game was to think fast and set the tone. I feel like we did that very well.”

Michigan set the tone by jumping out to a 40-17 lead with 6:22 left in the first half. That lead never felt in danger, and a plethora of Wolverines got to see the floor because of that.

Freshman forward Youssef Khayat, who had made just one field goal on the season heading into the contest, knocked down a 3-pointer in each half.

With Dickinson getting rest in the blowout, freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr. exemplified the Wolverines’ score-by-committee offense against the Golden Gophers, notching what might’ve been his best performance of the season. Reed’s potential as an athletic big-man shined when, midway through the first half, he snatched a wayward pass from Minnesota wing Jaden Henley before taking it coast-to-coast and finishing through contact at the rim.

Back in his home state, freshman forward Will Tschetter proved to be a valuable contributor as well — recording his highest point total of the year. In front of 74 friends and family members, Tschetter made the most of his return to the land of 10,000 lakes.

“I’ve had (this game) circled ever since I committed,” Tschetter said. “To be able to come in here at — I guess — home, and get this dub is great. Feels amazing.”

Tschetter finished the game with six points, knocking down his first collegiate 3-pointer in the process.

All in all, 14 different players received time for Michigan and 10 of them found the nylon. After dropping two close matches and losing their starting point guard, the Wolverines needed to put together a true team effort in the face of adversity.

And they delivered.

While Michigan’s starters did their job by building an early lead against the Gophers, the Wolverines’ bench did equally as good a job of protecting it. Michigan flexed its depth in the face of adversity, and everyone scored with ease.

And if the Wolverines can keep deploying threats up and down their roster, they might find the consistency to shake off their rough start to the season.