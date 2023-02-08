With both teams lined up prior to the Michigan men’s basketball team’s game at Northwestern last Thursday, there was one notable player missing from the Wildcats’ line.

Standing on the sideline beside his coach while facing the crowd — instead of the Wolverines’ backs like the rest of his teammates — guard Chase Audige wasn’t following the usual pre-game script. Welsh-Ryan Arena’s PA announcer quickly explained why, as Northwestern’s second-leading scorer on the year was presented with a commemorative basketball for scoring 1,000 career points.

The excitement was palpable as the announcement was made. Even Michigan coach Juwan Howard joined the fun, turning his head and offering applause as the quick celebration unfolded. And the good times kept rolling when — after taking in the sights and sounds — Audige danced the griddy as he returned to line up with his teammates for the national anthem.

But that was all the fun Audige had that night.

The Wolverines held the prolific scorer to an 0-for-9 start from the field en route to a 4-for-16 performance, far below his season average 39.2% mark from the field.

It was originally Audige’s night, but Michigan and its lowly 12th-ranked defense in the 14-team Big Ten snatched it from him. Although the Wolverines’ defense still lags behind most of the conference, performances like that show signs of growth.

“Our defense was very solid,” Howard said postgame. “Most shots that they took were contested, so that was a big key for us.”

As a unit, Michigan’s defense looked more connected, allowing it to hone in on Audige and frustrate him all night. Individually, freshman wing Jett Howard embodied that defensive uptick, starting the game matched up against Audige and guarding him throughout much of the contest.

While scoring is still Jett’s greatest strength, he’s also prioritizing defensive improvement. In doing so, he’s turned not just to the coaching staff, but arguably the team’s best defender in sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin.

“(His scoring) does a lot, but (Bufkin) on defense is even better,” Jett said Sunday after beating Ohio State. “He’s a great defender. He gave me a lot of tips on how to get better. … He helped the whole team just talking to us and telling us where to be.”

Despite the success against Northwestern, the Wolverines’ defense wasn’t perfect. It still gave up open looks, struggled at times in transition and surrendered 23 points to guard Boo Buie. By limiting the damage and controlling Audige, however, it did enough to secure a key road win.

Against the Buckeyes, Michigan’s defense followed a similar blueprint — making someone else beat them. Akin to their performance against Audige, the Wolverines locked down forward Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State’s leading scorer. Sensabaugh opened the game shooting 1-for-7 and finished with a poor 4-for-14 from the field.

For a team that has lacked consistency all year — especially on the defensive end — the back-to-back defensive clamp-downs appear surprising. But Bufkin doesn’t see it as out of the ordinary, instead pointing toward better execution of its scouts.

“Just paying attention to detail (and) the game plan,” Bufkin said when asked about the team’s defense against Audige and Sensabaugh. “Obviously we game plan for these types of games so just being able to execute is something that’s huge. We’ve been able to do that these past two games.”

While Jett keyed in to Audige on Thursday, it was Bufkin who made Sensabaugh’s life so difficult on Sunday, in effect disrupting the Buckeyes’ entire offense. He was fast and physical, moving his feet to match every move and keeping Sensabaugh from threatening both downhill and from range. On top of Bufkin’s individual play, Michigan’s improved communication has elevated its overall defensive potential.

At this point in the season, there are no secrets. Teams have taken the court enough times to ensure the film is plentiful and everyone knows what’s coming. But in their last two games, the Wolverines didn’t just know the script, they were able to flip it too.

If they can do so consistently, their sub par defense can transform from a caught-on-tape reality to a secret of days past. And it might just crash some parties along the way.