As the Michigan men’s basketball team took the floor against No. 3 Virginia, it was presented with an opportunity. An opportunity to prove that the Wolverines’ shaky start to the season isn’t reflective of their team. An opportunity to prove that they can win, or, at the very least, go toe-to-toe with a national juggernaut.

But that’s all it was, an opportunity. A possibility that, for a moment seemed increasingly likely, but ultimately never came to fruition as Michigan (5-2) fell to the Cavaliers (6-0), 70-68, despite having a chance to tie or win the game on the final play.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines to a dominant offensive showing in the first half. Whether he was turning over his shoulder to release a hook shot that Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick couldn’t reach, or facing up his man before sinking a mid-range jumper — Dickinson gave the Cavalier defense fits. He finished the half with 14 points en route to a game-high 23 point performance.

The Wolverines’ perimeter players looked equally as impressive, though. Freshman wing Jett Howard led a barrage from deep, adding three of Michigan’s seven first-half 3-pointers. Their efficient three point shooting, when combined with Dickinson’s dominant presence, gave the Wolverines a 45-34 lead heading into the break.

But Virginia is ranked third in the nation for a reason, and coming out of the intermission it showed why.

By the time the game reached the under-16 timeout, Michigan’s once imposing 11-point lead now stood at two. The Cavalier offense sprung to life as they started the half 6-for-7 from the field — each of their starters contributing a score in the run.

The Wolverines seemed determined not to relinquish their lead, though. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin slid into the path of Virginia guard Armaan Franklin early in the half to draw a charge. Bufkin’s charge energized the Michigan defense, propelling them to force a 4:59 minute Cavalier drought from the field.

While the defense continued to hold strong, the offense struggled to replicate the success it found in the first half. Its inefficiencies led to Virginia re-taking the lead. With under four minutes left, though, Dickinson came up big with a putback to tie the game at 65. Seconds later, he sent a shot from Virginia guard Kihei Clark careening out of bounds to keep the stalemate intact.

Dickinson’s heroics down the stretch continued with a made free throw to give Michigan the lead with 1:42 left. But it wasn’t enough, and after Cavalier forward Jayden Gardner hit a mid-range jumper to reclaim the lead with 40 seconds left, the Wolverines never clawed their way back.

The Wolverines couldn’t walk away with the win, but they showed that they can compete with an elite team. And after a shaky start to the season, Michigan has something to build off of going forward.