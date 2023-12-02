With the score tied at 16 apiece halfway through the first period, the game didn’t look like one between two opponents each averaging more than 80 points a game and allowing more than 70.

The first half between the Michigan men’s basketball team and Oregon also didn’t look like a game that would turn into a 3-point shootout, but as the second half unfolded, it became clear that it would look nothing like the first. As a game that became a tale of two halves ran into overtime, the Wolverines (4-4 overall) fell to the Ducks (5-2), 86-83, as sophomore guard Dug McDaniel’s scorching-hot second half wasn’t enough.

In a surprisingly low-scoring first half between two teams with strong offenses that propel them forward but defenses that hold them back, Michigan shot just 4-for-14 from beyond the arc in the first half. Oregon also notched four makes from deep, but it did so on just five attempts. The Wolverines entered their locker room at halftime down 38-35.

Opening the second half, however, McDaniel flipped the script. He drained back-to-back 3-pointers twice in the first 4:30 of play, his four makes only broken up by senior forward Terrance Williams II’s make of his own from deep.

But the Ducks joined in on the action from beyond the arc too, with guard Brennan Rigsby draining three attempts of his own early. As McDaniel put the Wolverines on his back to start the second half, Rigsby did the same for Oregon.

Then McDaniel drained his fifth attempt of the half from beyond the arc, tying his career-high points with 10 minutes left to play. But double-teamed by the Ducks, makes like his fifth shot from deep were hard to come by for the remainder of the game.

So McDaniel got crafty, but not crafty enough as his team couldn’t follow suit.

Draining floaters, grabbing rebounds and hitting long stepbacks, McDaniel tried to will Michigan across the finish line in Eugene.

His 3-pointer with 52 seconds to play put the Wolverines up by one point, forcing an Oregon timeout. But missed free throws from Michigan and the Ducks converting on most of their opportunities in the final minute — except two shots on the last possession — sent the game into overtime.

And in overtime, the Wolverines struggled defensively. Despite clutch shots in tight moments, they couldn’t answer enough as Michigan fell, 86-83.