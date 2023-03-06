BLOOMINGTON — The Michigan men’s basketball team’s final regular season game couldn’t have had bigger implications.

Win, and clinch the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament — and improve its chances of making it into the NCAA Tournament. Lose, and fall to the whims of other conference games to determine its seed — and later the whims of the NCAA selection committee.

And on Sunday night, Michigan (17-14 overall, 11-9 Big Ten) let other forces dictate their fate, falling to No. 15 Indiana (21-10, 12-8), 75-73 in overtime.

Opening the game with a drained 3 -pointer from freshman wing Jett Howard, after two quick snappy passes around the arc, it seemed as if the Wolverines’ offense was firing on all cylinders.

But, the offense quickly faltered, letting the Hoosiers dictate the game’s flow — and inadvertently, Michigan’s conference tournament seeding.

Falling into long offensive slumps throughout the first half, Michigan quickly paid the price as the Hoosiers grew their lead. Continuously letting Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis get touches in the paint, and leaving shooters open on the 3-point line, the Wolverines shot themselves in the foot time and time again.

That is, until junior center Hunter Dickinson took fate into his own hands. With their backs against the wall, he put the team on his own back once again. Bodying Jackson-Davis in the paint for a hookshot, draining a 3-pointer on the wing, finishing an and-1 and outletting a full-court pass to Howard for a breakaway layup — all within the final three minutes of the half — Dickinson carried the Wolverines to the buzzer, finishing the half with 12 points.

Entering the locker room on a 10-0 run, Michigan successfully snapped out of their slump and cut Indiana’s once double digit lead to just two.

The Wolverines’ success only continued in the second half. Taking the lead for the first time all game on a driving jumper from sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin, the once stagnant offense found its groove. With Howard coming alive from the 3-point line once again, Michigan finally found a second scorer behind Dickinson, which it was desperate for throughout the first half.

And with offensive success at all three levels, Michigan fully turned the tables on the Hoosiers, erasing their two point deficit and trading it for an eight point lead at the first media timeout.

But the Hoosiers refused to be put away. Going with what it knows, Indiana continued to search for Jackson-Davis in the paint, and with great success. And with Jackson-Davis taking up Michigan’s attention in the paint, the Hoosiers were once again able to open up their outside shooting.

Cutting into the Wolverines’ once double digit lead, it was as if the Hoosiers were giving Michigan a taste of their own medicine. With the clock winding down — and the Hoosiers retaking the lead with just under three minutes left in the final frame — Michigan did just barely enough to overcome the late offensive barrage from Indiana.

And as a potential Indiana game winner sailed through the air and miraculously bounced off the rim, the Wolverines advanced to yet another overtime.

But Michigan fell stagnant offensively once again. Failing to score throughout the first three minutes of overtime, it was only once a 3-pointer from Dickinson sailed through the net that the Wolverines found any offensive success.

Even so, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Hoosiers as the rest of Michigan’s offense faltered.

Failing to execute throughout overtime, Michigan headed back to Ann Arbor with their final loss of the regular season. But more importantly, it also failed to secure its No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Instead, leaving its postseason hopes up to fate.