COLLEGE PARK — Junior center Hunter Dickinson didn’t expect a warm hometown welcome when he stepped on the floor. Neither did junior guard Terrance Williams II nor freshman guard Dug McDaniel, also returning to their hometowns.

What they did expect though, was another chance to take down Maryland.

Yet, their expectations were short-lived. In Thursday night’s road matchup, the Michigan men’s basketball team (10-8 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) floundered against Maryland (12-6, 3-4), ultimately falling 64-58.

From the tip, Dickinson’s performance looked en route to another career-best night. Instead, mere seconds after sinking a hook shot to put the Wolverines on the board and nabbing a defensive rebound, Dickinson traveled in the paint.

After missing two more shots, and with Michigan coach Juwan Howard tinkering with lineups, Dickinson found a seat on the bench. Down a quick nine points, it seemed as if the tables had turned on the Terrapins’ home floor, and the blowout would be Marylands for the taking.

And things weren’t looking any better for Williams and McDaniel. Errant pass after errant pass brought ample turnovers and quick breakaway layups for the Terrapins. Failure to crash the boards and secure rebounds gave up easy offensive rebounds and quick transition buckets for the Terrapins.

Then the trio — the “DMV boys” — found their stride.

With a dunk from Dickinson and an arcing 3-pointer from Williams off a pass from McDaniel — by some miracle — the Wolverines had clawed their way back into the fight. Down by six, and with the clock ticking down on the half, Michigan was desperate to sustain its limited success until the buzzer.

Dickinson, with boo’s raining down from the crowd with every touch, buoyed the Wolverines’ hopes with a nailed 3-pointer from the top of the key. And after a Maryland timeout in hopes to stem the bleeding, Dickinson carved up the Terrapins once again with a sunk 3-pointer. Bolstered by Dickinson’s buckets, Michigan ended the first down by only two despite the lackluster half.

Coming out of the locker room, it was clear the Terrapins weren’t going to let that momentum continue to build. Back-to-back buckets off a defensive miscommunication and a turnover from the Wolverines solidified that notion.

But the DMV boys stayed in it. Keeping the same momentum they’d built at the end of the first half, the trio kept Michigan in the game. McDaniel, putting his six first-half assists on the back burner, drove into the lane to notch key buckets. Williams grabbed rebounds and played lockdown defense. And Dickinson did what Dickinson does best — antagonizing the crowd by being aggressive in the paint on both ends of the floor.

As Michigan regained a small lead midway through the half, and quickly lost it again, the Wolverines seemed trapped in a perpetual deficit. Consistently down by a small margin, Michigan needed to find a way to overcome the hump.

Instead, the Wolverines reverted back to their early game ways. Giving up gaps on the defensive end, and notching silly fouls, Maryland scored easily. And without a consistent offensive presence, the Terrapins continued to extend its lead. With a secure Maryland lead, the final nail had been hammered into the coffin.

Sending the DMV boys and their expectations back to Ann Arbor.