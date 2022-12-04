Five days after falling in a close battle against the third-ranked team in the country, the Michigan men’s basketball team faced an opportunity for redemption, a chance to show that going toe-to-toe with Virgina wasn’t a fluke, but reality.

But, despite a back-and-forth battle in the first half, the Wolverines (5-3 overall) faced a cruel reality check as they fell to No. 19 Kentucky (6-2), 73-69, at the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase.

For the majority of the first half, Michigan and the Wildcats went back and forth, exchanging baskets on either end. Neither team managed to pull away, with the biggest lead in the half being Michigan by six.

Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn both displayed their impact early on. The two guards led the team in the back-and-forth British battle with Bufkin’s nine points, three assists and relentless defense, and Llewellyn’s playmaking abilities and athleticism. With their contributions, the Wolverines went into halftime down one.

Coming off a game where Michigan displayed second half complacency, the Wolverines faced two paths. They could repeat Tuesday’s performance, or they could step it up and prevent history from repeating itself.

Despite hanging with the Wildcats, Michigan failed to take that second path, ultimately.

Kentucky came out of the break firing, with guard Cason Wallace hitting three shots and racking up eight points. After that slow second half start, the Wolverines called a timeout five minutes into play, facing a seven point deficit.

Behind an 8-0 run for Michigan led by Bufkin’s aggressive playstyle and junior center Hunter Dickinson’s prowess in the paint, it showed its ability to bounce back from the poor start.

As the Wolverines stepped it up as a team, Dickinson did the same. Matched up against forward Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning AP Player of the Year, Dickinson struggled to find consistent success in the first half. But in the second half, he found his groove, showing that Big Ben isn’t the only tower in London, en route to a 23-point performance.

But beyond Dickinson, Michigan struggled to find consistency from other sources. As the Wolverines struggled, the Wildcats remained strong, preventing Michigan from finding any momentum to make a run and instead allowing them to slowly pull away.

And in the end, the Wolverines fell short, unable to overcome Kentucky’s consistency and failing to avenge themselves from Tuesday’s what-could-have-been game.

This week Michigan showed it can compete against top tier teams, but it also showed that it isn’t one of them with the Wolverines’ inability to finish the job. Now, they have a long trip home to think of what could have been.