After a top matchup on the road with North Carolina, the Michigan men’s basketball team could’ve overlooked Central Michigan — a team that finished in the bottom half of the MAC last season. Yet, in their final non-conference matchup before opening Big Ten play, the Wolverines hoped to finally iron out the kinks before their bout with Maryland.

But against the Chippewas (5-8 overall), Michigan (7-5) failed to do so. It fell in upset fashion, 63-61, at the hands of poor rebounding and defensive efforts.

“Let me give (Central Michigan) credit for coming out here and playing a game harder than us,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “(They were) being more physical than our team and more prepared than our team.”

From the opening tip, the game seemed like it would follow the expected narrative against a mid-major team — a blowout. Getting out to a quick 7-0 lead, the Wolverines made easy work of Central Michigan’s zone defense.

But on their own defensive end, things quickly crumbled. Outrebounded consistently throughout the first half, Michigan struggled to keep the Chippewas off the boards, even while maintaining a strong offensive presence. The second-chance buckets were killer for the Wolverines, giving Central Michigan ample chances to score.

Ending the game outrebounded by 12 boards and allowing 23 second-chance points, Michigan shot itself in the foot time and time again by not crashing the boards with intensity. Instead, a lackadaisical approach drove the Wolverines — one that would spell Michigan’s downfall.

“That’s all built on effort and toughness and we did not show up in (the rebounding) category,” Howard said.

As the first half progressed — and the Wolverines’ defense continued to collapse in on itself — the Chippewas quickly clawed their way back into the fight.

Stepping up to the 3-point line with just a minute left in the half, Central Michigan guard Reggie Bass drilled a bucket in graduate guard Joey Baker’s eye to take the lead. But Baker wouldn’t be silenced. Letting the ball fly from the baseline, Baker regained a measly one-point lead for Michigan as it entered the locker room up 28-27.

Starting the second half, the Wolverines were once again plagued by defensive struggles. Unable to contain players on the perimeter, and once again outrebounded, Michigan’s first-half struggles proved to be too much to remedy.

“They played harder,” junior guard Jace Howard said. “They outrebounded us, they played better defensively and they were the more connected team. … I feel like we’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot. It’s going to come and catch you. And tonight it did.”

Trading buckets — and the lead — with Michigan, the Chippewas continued to make it a back-and-forth game throughout the half. With the defense imploding down the stretch, the Wolverines’ only saving grace was its limited offense.

With junior center Hunter Dickinson facilitating through the post, Michigan was able to salvage its performance with key buckets to keep Central Michigan in check. But it was never enough to fully overcome its defensive struggles and put the Chippewas away for good — only enough to stem the tide.

And as the Wolverines’ offense floundered late in the half, falling into a scoring drought that plagued them throughout the final three minutes, Michigan couldn’t regain the control they had so effortlessly acquired in the opening minutes.

The final nail in the coffin was another Bass 3-pointer, this time with just 15 seconds left in the game, once again giving Central Michigan the lead. With 11 seconds on the clock and down by two, the Wolverines had one last chance to close out the game — and to forget about this mid-major team and move towards conference play. Instead, a missed 3-pointer from sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and a failed putback from Dickinson sealed Michigan’s fate.

“It’s defense, it’s rebounding, it’s the little things and the things that you think are simple,” Jace said. “But when it gets down to it, it’s obviously something that we are really bad at right now. And I feel like once we get a hold of that we’re going to be able to take that next step.”

In the end, the Wolverines couldn’t make it happen. With ample chances to take the lead down the stretch — including multiple 3-pointers from freshman wing Jett Howard — and put the Chippewas away for good, Michigan just couldn’t capitalize, ultimately falling to Central Michigan in an upset loss.

The Wolverines may have managed to outrun their issues thus far, but on Thursday night, they finally caught up — and in epic upset fashion.